Many former Afghan soldiers are suffering in foreign countries. Photo/Reuters

NEW DELHI – It’s almost 5:40 p.m. A hair salon in New Delhi’s bustling New Friends Colony area is alive with the sound of buzzing scissors and chattering customers. The air is thick with the aroma of hair spray and aftershave.

Zaki Marzai, 29, stands behind a brown barber’s chair, his hands moving with precision as he cuts a customer’s hair.

Wooden shelves on the wall hold colorful bottles of shampoo and hair styling products. The mirror reflected Marzai, his eyes focused on the hair in front of him. The customers look satisfied.

But Marzai would rather be somewhere else – with a gun in his hand, not a razor.

Three years ago, Marzai was a soldier in the Afghan army’s elite special forces, fighting the Taliban in a war that began with the invasion of the country by United States and NATO troops after the 9/11 attacks. The Western-backed Afghan government sided with the US in the war that lasted 20 years. Marzai joined the army in 2015 as a sergeant and was on track to become a military officer.

Everything changed on June 20, 2018.

Before Marzai and his colleagues realized what had happened, 25 soldiers were killed on the spot and six others were injured. The bullet penetrated Marzai’s chin and right leg.

“The attack was so intense that we couldn’t do anything. Bullets came from all four sides. We were sitting ducks. The Taliban wiped out the entire camp,” he recalled. According to the United States Institute of Peace, an estimated 70,000 Afghan military and police personnel lost their lives in the two decades of war in Afghanistan.

It took eight hours before help arrived to save the injured. Marzai, who lost a lot of blood, was first taken to a nearby hospital in Ghazni and immediately transferred to a hospital in Kabul for further treatment on his jaw.