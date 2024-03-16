“Do you already have earplugs? It can be quite noisy.” The hostess’s proposal evokes somewhat desperate looks from concert-goers as they enter the foyer of Groningen’s Osterpoort on Friday evening. Outside they are greeted by a battle of two drum bands, while inside a concert band plays American marching tunes. The man handing out booklets with programs happily walks forward. Everything indicates that this will not be an ordinary symphony evening.

Classical

Fourth Symphony by Charles Ives. The Northern Netherlands Orchestra conducted by Anthony Hermus. Listened: 15/3, De Oosterpoort, Groningen. Replay: 16/3 (all tickets sold out). Listen: March 18 on Radio Klassiek.

The Fourth Symphony of American musical outsider Charles Ives (1874-1954) is on the table of the 110 orchestra members and dozens of singers of the Netherlands Concert Choir. The huge project was completed a hundred years ago, but its full implementation took another four decades. Since then, it has been said from time to time: this is not feasible.

This is due to the large cast: a greatly expanded orchestra plus additional percussion, choir, organ, theremin, celesta, four-hand piano and even a piano tuned a quarter tone higher. It’s also because of what Ives pours out at you: a cacophonous (but carefully composed) pandemonium of simultaneous fragments of religious songs, folk tunes, patriotic tunes, quotes from famous classics and so on. They overlap each other in different rhythms and tempos.

Soundtrack from the early 20th century.

For everything to be in order, three conductors are needed. Everything went very well under the direction of Anthony Hermus, who was appointed honorary conductor this evening. Ives is a strange character in the early twentieth century soundtrack. For this reason alone, it is worth experiencing this symphony live: as a reminder of the elusiveness of human creativity, which cannot be classified.

Ives’s fourth movement has a modest length of half an hour. So we probably warmed up before the break, yes, even with more Ives. Hermus allows his strings to rustle secretly in a silence that is not the silence of “The Unanswered Question.” And so they march: two brass show bands appear in Ives’s “Fourth of July,” his thunderous sound collage of an American park on the national holiday.

Wind music culture

In this way, NNO bridges a hundred years between the elusive music of Ives and the culture of Dutch brass music. Because Ives’s symphony evokes vivid memories of the brass bands of his youth – he played the snare drum. How to zoom in on a piece that is difficult for listeners to follow? Well, like this: showing and hearing where Ives came from. Successful move.

Ives’s “Part Four” arose from existential questions, he himself wrote. What is there in this existence? Why are we alive? With a symphony that sounds like five symphonies at once, NNO must also have thought: why not? The orchestra must be commended for its desire to program this amazing symphony.

