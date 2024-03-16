Frans de Waal died on Thursday evening US time at the age of 75 in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia (USA), as a result of metastatic stomach cancer, his family confirmed.

De Waal was the most famous Dutch primatologist for decades. With his calm speech, great knowledge and undeniable love for our fellow animals, he was also a well-known figure outside of science. Often shown on television, often quoted in debates.

De Waal rose to fame in the 1980s with his book Chimpanzee Politics (1982). This book was based on his observations of the power struggle in the chimpanzee colony of Burgers Zoo in Arnhem. The book offers a radical new view of ape leadership: it is not brute force and the direct application of power, but rather the mediation of conflicts and careful management of alliances that characterize the life of an ape leader. The monkey world suddenly became very human. So humane that conservative Republican Senator Newt Gingrich recommended the book in the 1990s as educational reading for young members of Congress.

This is a common thread in De Waal’s work: apes are much more like humans, and humans are much more like apes, than we think. As he said in a speech about his work in 2014: “I have moved the monkeys up a little and the people down a little.”

There is a clear reason why we humans feel so superior to apes, he explained in an interview with NRC: “We allow ourselves to be too distracted by our language. These apes just don’t talk.”

De Waal was not at all impressed by the language. If you look at nonverbal behavior, as he did almost constantly, you will see mostly similarities between humans and apes. De Waal: “People often don’t even remember if they touched someone during a conversation, and such touching can say a lot about a relationship. I’ll pay attention to this. All my life.”

Frontal attack

De Waal’s book Good Nature was published in 1996, a frontal attack on the idea that human morality is only a thin veneer. De Waal explained in the book that it is in the social relationships – and methods of reconciliation – of our closest relatives in the animal kingdom that the basis of human morality can be found. The great success of Good Nature led to an enduring series of popular books.

From then on, De Waal published a major book every four years or so about aspects of ape life and human existence that concerned him at the time, such as empathy, emotion, religion and intelligence (Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?. 2016). The latest was published in 2022: Different, a clear and balanced book about the gender of apes and humans. In it, he clearly described the different innate behavioral tendencies of men (more competition and violence) and women (more attention to social relationships). But – as is typical of De Waal – he then puts these general truths into perspective. Because in practice there is much more to behavior than just these basic tendencies. De Waal in an interview: “Characteristic behavior says little about what an animal or a person is capable of.” In 2007, Time magazine even included the biologist in its Time 100 list: People who shape our world, a rare international honor for a Dutch scientist.

Popular opponent

The most remarkable thing about De Waal was that he managed to combine enormous popularity with a wide audience and an equally prominent place in science – something that, for example, his British colleague Richard Dawkins never managed. Dawkins (1941) also writes controversial books about biology and the scientific worldview, such as The Selfish Gene (1976) and The God Delusion (2010), but he has published virtually no scientific research. Dawkins was De Waal’s favorite opponent, towards whom he could even burst into rare irritation. De Waal was an evolutionary biologist through and through, but in Dawkins De Waal rejected what he saw as an unjustified hatred of religion, and especially what he saw as the glorification of genes and the reduction of virtually all behavior to evolutionary utility. An animal’s tendencies and instincts may, of course, be evolutionarily shaped, but this does not mean that everything an individual organism does must have evolutionary utility.

A few years ago, De Waal’s distaste for this type of reductionism was made clear when this newspaper asked him to comment on a study in which bonobo mothers apparently took orphaned children outside the group under their care. A difficult question for ardent proponents of evolution, because surely these mothers would be better off putting that energy into their own children (and therefore their own genes)? Was this adoption some kind of failure of the evolutionary “maternal instinct”? “The word ‘mistake’ doesn’t resonate with me,” De Waal responded curtly. “A cynical term used by biologists obsessed with the evolutionary utility of behavior. Will we also henceforth call human adoption a mistake?”

There are many natural patterns of behavior that go beyond the tendencies that originally evolved. So what? “When people push a whale back into the sea, they use empathy, which – I assure you! – did not evolve to save marine mammals. It is an enrichment and extension of the original tendency.”

Search is at the heart of De Waal’s work. “I estimate that I have spent at least 10,000 hours in my life observing chimpanzee behavior.”

Sleek style

Even in the world of leading scientific journals such as Nature, Science or Current Biology, De Waal’s flexible style stood out. Anyone who read primatological research and marveled at the clear style often had to conclude that one of the authors was indeed F.B.M. de Waal is a professor at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. His scientific fame is based on a long series of careful observations and clever behavioral experiments with chimpanzees, bonobos, capuchins and other apes.

De Vallon’s publications begin in the early 1970s and include an analysis of the “day of the wounded chief” about the fate of a wounded alpha male Java monkey in 1974. A complete theory of laughter in humans and monkeys, a year and a half ago.

Frans de Waal in 2022. Photo by Roger Cremers

Dressed like a woman

De Waal’s creativity and practical sense can be found throughout. Like the story he once told about his student years in the Netherlands. In the corridor of the Faculty of Psychology in Nijmegen, a chimpanzee sat in a cage, mortally bored – this is how great apes were treated at that time. Each human woman who passed by the cage caused the chimpanzee to actively masturbate. Question from young De Waal: How does this animal make such a distinction? At least not based on the clothing, he and his friend concluded after passing a monkey dressed as a woman to no effect.

And in the early 1990s, for example, De Waal managed to achieve social transformation of a group of rhesus monkeys, which are usually very hierarchical and react aggressively to each other. He removed the group leaders and replaced them with a variety of much calmer but physically imposing macaque bears. Their example of reconciliation and cooperation led the usually aggressive group of rhesus monkeys even after the impressive bear macaques had already left. Thus, these social norms are not so deeply genetically innate, argued De Waal, who once again demonstrated the great flexibility of ape behavior.

His most famous experiment, thanks in part to the funny accompanying video, is probably the capuchin monkey throwing a cucumber experiment. People are known for their sense of justice. Countless experiments show that people would rather impoverish themselves than wrongly reward someone else. A similar tendency toward equality has been found in chimpanzees and bonobos, but what about other apes? De Waal rewarded capuchin monkeys, a small species from South America, with a piece of cucumber or grape for simple tasks—a nice snack for them. And although they like grapes much more than cucumbers, monkeys are always happy with cucumbers. Until the monkeys see that the monkey in the cage next to them is given a grape for the same task, and they are sold a cucumber. Then they angrily refuse.

Search is at the heart of De Waal’s work. “I estimate that I have observed chimpanzee behavior for at least 10,000 hours in my life,” he once told the NRC. “Thanks to this experience, I can predict how animals will react to something. Very useful when planning new experiments. It’s quite easy to make mistakes in animal experiments. Then the news comes back saying that chimpanzees or other apes can’t do something.”

As an example, he mentioned an experiment done by other people that showed capuchin monkeys couldn’t cooperate. “But yes, they had to push a button to work together. Pressing a button is not for these monkeys. We once did an experiment where they could physically pull sticks. And hey, suddenly they work great together. It is impossible to teach a cat to fetch a stick. It’s just not his natural behavior.”

Frans de Waal in a chimpanzee colony at Burgers Zoo in Arnhem, probably late 1970s. Photo by Hans van Oort

Six boys

Francis Bernardus Maria de Waal was born in Den Bosch in 1948 into a large family of six boys. A good learning experience for those interested in aggression and reconciliation. As a child, he was already interested in biology, and kept all kinds of animals, such as sticklebacks and frogs, in the garden and pond of his parents’ house. He studied biology in Groningen, Nijmegen and Utrecht, where he received his doctorate under the supervision of Jan van Hooff. He married Catherine Marine, a Frenchwoman. They had no children. In 1981, he entered the University of Wisconsin. He himself spoke about that program: “I arrived there in 1981 without a network in place. Very unusual for science. I had to find my way on my own. But I have studied reconciliation in chimpanzees. Nobody did it then. I posed no threat to anyone. That’s why everything went well.”

In 1991, he joined Emory University in Atlanta, where he remained a professor of primate behavior and psychobiology. All this time he retained Dutch citizenship, but several years ago De Waal and his wife became Americans. More than forty years later, the United States truly became their new home.

In 2014, De Waal reconnected with the Dutch academic world, becoming a university professor in Utrecht and a visiting professor in Maastricht. He was then pleasantly surprised by the Dutch mentality. “Yes, people are really friendlier than before! The atmosphere is more pleasant. And even in the shops you are warmly welcomed. Just like in America.”

He was less positive about the university. “It’s strange that I now have to give lectures in English here in Utrecht. And there are many female students and very few female professors. I don’t think these students are getting good role models. And I am surprised by the strict division of sciences. I am a biologist, but in America I work in the psychology department together with psychologists, other biologists, neuroscientists, and so on. Everyone there thinks it’s normal. The question is not: is this psychology? But: is this good science? At Dutch universities, everyone sits in their own box. And keep complaining about money.”

