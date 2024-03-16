Latin America is known for being one of the regions with the most natural wonders, among which the Iguazú Falls and the Amazon stand out. However, there are other hidden gems with characteristics that make them unique in the world. For example, in the southwest of Mexico, in a tropical ecosystem that in 2006 was declared a biosphere reserve by UNESCO, the highest natural arch in the world is located.

Although this surprising natural formation was discovered in 1989 by Italian explorers, it has become over time one of the most important and visited tourist destinations in Mexico. This is ideal for nature and adventure lovers.

The Arc of Time is an ideal destination for adventure sports. Photo: @moonmountainman/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: The 4 countries in South America that have the largest water reserve on Earth

The Latin American country with the highest natural arch in the world

In the El Ocote jungle, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, is the highest natural arch in the world: the Arc of Time. This wonder, more than 80 million years old, is 158 m high, 255 m long and 35 m wide, through which the flow of the La Venta River flows.

Due to the challenge of reaching the Arc of Time, it is one of the favorite destinations for adventure sports lovers. Its visitors not only enjoy the wonderful views that it has, but also enjoy abundant vegetation and a variety of birds, whose sounds mix and create an extraordinary experience.

YOU CAN SEE: The small South American country that has become the most attractive to invest

Some of the sports that are usually performed in the Arc of Time are rappelling, hiking or canoeing, so it is recommended that those who visit it be in good physical condition.

It is recommended to visit the Arc of Time between February and March. Photo: Food and pleasure

How to get to the Arc of Time?

One of the most important factors to consider if you want to visit the Arc of Time in Chiapas is choosing your arrival date. Due to the heavy rains that the place experiences, it is advisable to go during the months of February and March, when the low river flow allows you to even camp in the area.

To get to this natural wonder, it is necessary to go by car to the General Cárdenas municipality, in Chiapas. From there, you begin a 9-kilometer walk that takes between 3 to 6 hours. After that, you must descend about 25 meters with a harness and rappel until you reach the bases of the arch, where you can camp and spend the night surrounded by nature.

To descend to the Arc of Time cave you must rappel down 25 meters. Photo: Jalapeño tour

During the day, it is possible to cross the Arc of Time and enter an immense cave, ideal for swimming in turquoise waters. Many await the arrival of midday, when the sunlight forms a beautiful spectacle.