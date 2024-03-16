The flames quickly spread, reducing almost the entire structure to ruins. The causes of the fire are still to be verified.

“Life can change in an instant,” writes the actress on her social channels. And in fact not being at home at the time of the tragedy kept her out of danger. A fire of vast proportions, in fact, devastated the villa of model and actress Cara Delevingne in Los Angeles.

Cara Delevigne, fortunately, was in London for the “Cabaret” show at the time of the disaster. The flames that engulfed the structure caused the roof to collapse and two people were injured.

The flames broke out in the rear part of the villa. The actress’ house is located in the Studio City neighborhood and the neighbors were all shocked and upset by the sudden event. Woken up by the strong smell of burning, many were alarmed by the presence of people in the house.

Events took a more tragic turn and the flames quickly spread, reducing almost the entire structure to ruins. The causes of the fire are still to be verified, and it took firefighters over two hours to put out the fire and avoid the risk of it spreading to other homes.

A firefighter was injured when he fell from a ladder, while an occupant of the house suffered mild smoke poisoning. The ‘Sky News’ drone images show the charred remains of the villa, which, clearly visible when looking at it, had a surface area of ​​600 square metres. The villa also had a value of around 6.5 million euros. Cara Delevingne published a post in which her pain and disbelief emerge on Instagram:

My heart is broken. I can not believe it. Life can change in the blink of an eye. Take care of what you have. Heartfelt thanks to all the firefighters and people who came to help put out the fire.

The model then publicly thanked the firefighters for rescuing her two cats, who were initially feared missing. “They are alive. Thank you,” she wrote in a post published later.

Many have sent messages of solidarity to Cara Delevingne, wishing her to overcome this difficult moment. Investigations into the causes of the fire are ongoing. The hope is that the model will soon be able to get her house back on track and recover what was necessary from the villa.