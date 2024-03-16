Engine, the founder speaks: “We put the dirtiest possible liquid in the packaging, the best possible liquid, all made in Italy”

Take some 100% Italian and organic gin and put it in a tin tank that would make you think of anything but a drink or something edible. A blend of tradition and avant-garde enclosed in packaging that winks at the world of racing and motor oil. This is Engine, Paolo Dalla Morra’s gin, born in a small distillery in the Alta Langa at the end of 2019, and recently acquired by Illva Saronno Holding.

Three years after acquiring 25% of the company, Illva Saronno completed the total operation of the brand, a move motivated by the rapid growth of Engine, which in recent years has become “a successful small multinational, present in over 25 countries “, as Dalla Morra, the founder of the brand, tells Affaritaliani. To date, the company has conquered over 90% of the international market, exporting Made in Italy all over the world and promoting Italian craftsmanship and excellence in the alcohol sector. But the forecast for 2024 is even more ambitious, with an expected sale of 50,000 9-liter cases.

“Engine is the fruit of a long-simmering passion, the daughter of a nostalgic for the 80s and 90s”, states Dalla Morra. “In 2017, I decided to leave my role at Illva Saronno to pursue an entrepreneurial vision. I wanted to create something of my own, disruptive, that would convey my passion for motors through irreverent and provocative communication.” Della Morra’s inspiration is therefore rooted in an imaginary made of oil cans, fuel and motorsports competitions.

Della Morra wanted his brand to stand out through the bottle. Usually, gin and vodka come in transparent bottles, but he was looking for something different: “I wanted to be the black sheep among a flock of white sheep,” explains the Engine CEO. “I wanted to dirty this bottle, like you do with engine oil. In 2017-2018 no one had been able to put a non-food liquid in a can.

Dalla Morra defines himself as a “stubborn Friulian transplanted to Piedmont”, therefore without that bottle that he had imagined so much, he would never have seriously started the project. But the difficulties were not few. “It was difficult to create such a bottle and search for it around the world; in Holland I had found a producer who at the end abandoned the project. From there I thought that Engine should not be created with suppliers around the world, but with Italian producers. “

“It wasn’t easy,” admits Dalla Morra. “I had to look for Italian suppliers for the bottle and refine the gin recipe. I wanted to produce a good liquid, but for this liquid to go inside a can.” The result? In 2020 Dalla Morra launches its Engine, a unique gin, made with five strictly organic Italian botanicals. “We put the dirtiest possible liquid into the dirtiest packaging,” the founder proudly highlights.

All of Engine’s production – including packaging and bottling – takes place in the heart of Piedmont, but its ingredients come from north and south, resulting in a completely made in Italy formula that pays homage to the controlled organic supply chain: alcohol from soft wheat, juniper berries, liquorice roots, damask rose and alpine water. “Saying that a product is organic has become more of a trend than an actual certification,” says Dalla Morra, “My gin is organic because I am certain of the supply chain, because I work with small farmers and this reassures me that what I get he is selling comes from his field and there is no use of pesticides.”

And he adds: “Preserving Made in Italy means carrying out constant research for suppliers and being ready to face an extremely higher production cost. For example, an organic sage costs 60% more than that coming from other parts of the world , whether it is organic or not.”

But the concept of organic and sustainability should go hand in hand: a good organic product needs packaging that respects the environment in the same way. Dalla Morra also thought about this: “I chose a recyclable can instead of traditional glass.”

Engine’s success has been gradual but steady. “At first, people were skeptical,” he recalls. “But then, seeing the packaging and trying the gin, they changed their minds. You have to educate people about change.” Today, thanks to the move to Illva Saronno, Engine is ready to conquer the world and with a roll-out that will touch more than 100 countries, the Italian spirits multinational consolidates its presence in the field. Looking to the future, Dalla Morra dreams of inspiring other entrepreneurs. “I want to convey the same enthusiasm I had, and I tell multinationals to be more visionary,” she says. “With Engine, I demonstrate that the true driver of change is the desire to do things differently.”