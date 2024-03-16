Julio Andrés Rodríguez Granthon, better known as the ‘Coca Kingpin’, is a 31-year-old Peruvian who, after leaving Peru in 2017 to travel to Argentina in search of a better life, did not expect what destiny would have for him. prepared.

The criminal from Callao began his criminal life in the land of Maradona and Messi selling cocaine and marijuana on the famous Corrientes street until he earned a name among the most ranked in the country.

Currently, Rodríguez is being held in the Marcos Paz Federal Penitentiary Complex, in Buenos Aires, since he received a 21-year prison sentence for the crimes of homicide and illegal trafficking of narcotic substances. Despite this sentence, the dangerous inmate continues with his illicit activities inside the prison, which is why he is classified as a ‘high-risk inmate’.

Likewise, it is known that, despite his limited possibilities, the Peruvian is responsible for the trade of these narcotics in the prison where he is serving his sentence, generating income of up to $400,000 per month. Furthermore, in the words of the former Minister of Security of Santa Fe Marcos Paz, he is an “extremely violent person, very adapted to logic and the Rosario criminal world.”

Crime in Rosario

Due to the wave of crime that abounds in the city of Rosario, in Argentina, the Government has announced the creation of an “anti-mafia unit” to combat this problem. In that sense, they stated that the decision was made after one of the recurring criminal actions with the seal of drug trafficking that shocked the city of Santa Fe.

Through a measure implemented by the Ministry of Security, led by Patricia Bullrich, the aim is to “foster a comprehensive and collaborative strategy to confront organized crime of a mafia nature.”

According to what was reported by the Ministry of Security, the new division will include a Special Anti-Mafia Investigation Group (GEIA) and an Evaluation Table for Organized Crime of Mafia Action (Mecoam), with the purpose of “improving tactics and prevention and research strategies”.

The organization will be located within the Secretariat for the Fight against Drug Trafficking and Organized Crime, belonging to the Ministry of Security, and its person in charge will be appointed by Bullrich. Likewise, it is proposed that its main objective will be to “gather data obtained from investigations involving criminal organizations of a mafia nature operating within the national territory.”

It should be noted that the implementation of this type of measures by the Argentine State comes from the involvement of foreign individuals in criminal activities as a growing phenomenon that encompasses people of multiple nationalities, including Peruvians.

The nature of the crimes carried out by Peruvian citizens in this country does not show a substantial difference compared to those committed by people of other nationalities despite a growing trend that ranges from minor offenses to more serious crimes.