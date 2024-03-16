AVERSA – The Bianca d’Aponte Award for singer-songwriters starts, as is now tradition, with a tour to present some of the winning or finalist singer-songwriters of recent years together with established artists who have been sponsors or guests of the Award. We will start from Spain with appointments in Madrid and Logroño, to continue with Rome, Pieve di Cento (Bo) and Verona. In the meantime, registrations are open for the event’s contest. The announcement and registration form are available on www.premiobiancadaponte.it. Registration is, as always, free and without any musical genre restrictions, while the deadline is set for 18 April 2024.

The tour will start on March 20th from Madrid. She will be on stage, as former godmother of the Cristina Donà Prize, together with three former finalists. They are Irene Buselli (winner of the “Fausto Mesolella” critics’ award in 2023), Cristina Cafiero (best interpretation award in 2023) and Valeria Crescenzi (best interpretation award in 2012), who will also perform the following evening in Logroño. Accompanying them in Madrid will also be the double bass player and artistic director of the Prize, Ferruccio Spinetti.

The appointment in the Spanish capital is scheduled for 8pm in the Salón de Actos of the Italian Cultural Institute directed by Marialuisa Pappalardo. The evening is part of the “On stage at the palace” exhibition. Entrance is free with reservation at [email protected]. The event will also be streamed on the Institute’s YouTube and Facebook channels. For more information: https://iicmadrid.esteri.it/it/.

The following day the concert will be at 8pm at the Rafael Azcona Municipal Library in Logroño, the capital city of the autonomous community of La Rioja, in northern Spain. The event is promoted by the Italian Cultural Institute of Madrid in collaboration with the Fundación Ibercaja and the Italian Due Passi Association. For more information: www.fundacionibercaja.es and https://iicmadrid.esteri.it/it/

On April 4th at 9pm it will be Rome’s turn to Officina Pasolini, a high-level creative laboratory and cultural HUB of the Lazio Region directed by Tosca. On stage three artists who were finalists in the last edition of the contest, namely the winner Chiarè (born Chiara Ianniciello), Alessandra Nazzaro and Santanna. As guest and testimonial there will be Carlotta Scarlatto. Presents Enrico Deregibus. Entry is free with reservation on: www.eventbrite.it/o/officina-delle-arti-pier-paolo-pasolini-33471557195.

The evening will be held at the Eduardo De Filippo Theatre, which is located inside the Officina Pasolini structure, in viale Antonino di San Giuliano 782 (corner of via Mario Toscano). We will then move on to April 19th at 9pm at the Teatro Comunale Alice Zeppilli in Pieve di Cento (BO) with Ginevra di Marco as former godmother and with Gabriella Martinelli and Moà, winner of the 2022 edition. Tickets are available on: www.vivaticket. com/it/Ticket/rassegna-di-musica-classica-e-canzone-d-autore-curated-by-officina-roversi-premio-bianca-d-aponte-in-tour/231216.

On April 20th at 9pm in Verona at the Fonderia Teatro Aperto it will be the turn of Veronica Marchi, winner of the first edition of the d’Aponte, Moà and as former godmother again Cristina Donà. Tickets at https://link.dice.fm/fdbcfd05cf2f. These last two dates are organized by Freecom Hub, DocLive and Retedoc.

Meanwhile, when the announcement expires on 18 April, the selection of the finalists for the 2024 edition will begin, the last phase of which will be entrusted to a large and prestigious Guarantee Committee, made up of singers, authors, sector operators and music journalists. The finals will be at the Cimarosa theater in Aversa on 24, 25 and 26 October, again with the artistic direction of Ferruccio Spinetti.

The winner of the overall prize will receive a scholarship of €1,000, while the winner of the “Fausto Mesolella” critics’ prize (in homage to the historic artistic director of the event) will receive a scholarship of €800. The general jury will also award plaques to the best text ( dedicated to Oscar Avogadro), the best music and the best interpretation. There are also numerous other prizes and bonuses awarded by individual members of the jury or by bodies and associations close to d’Aponte. The Award is also an opportunity for the finalists to interact during the days of the event with important exponents of Italian music, such as professionals, journalists and artists.