loading…

Al-Ghamamah Mosque is a site that shows the history of Islam in Medina. Photo/SPA/Arab News

MADINAH – Medina is full of mosques and historical landmarks. Among these jewels is the Al-Ghamamah Mosque, where the Prophet Muhammad SAW is believed to have performed Eid prayers and performed the occult prayer for the Negus of Ethiopia after hearing the news of his death.

Located around 500 meters southwest of Bab Al-Salam gate of the Nabawi Mosque, Al-Ghamamah was the first mosque built by Caliph Umar bin Abdulaziz during his reign in Medina.

The mosque has a charming architectural style: The exterior features black basalt stone, beautifully carved wooden doors, and a white dome, and a minaret adorns the northwest corner.

Read Also

The mosque’s gardens are decorated with trees and greenery – providing a tranquil haven for visitors. Inside, on the south wall is the mihrab, flanked on the right by a marble pulpit.

According to Arab News, the Al-Ghamamah Mosque has undergone many restorations throughout its history and the current Saudi government continues this tradition, overseeing major renovations during the reign of King Salman.

The dedication of the leaders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has ensured that the mosque remains a center of religious and cultural activities, strengthening its connection with the legacy of the Prophet.

(ahm)