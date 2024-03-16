Terrible accident on the A1, a tire came off a car and hit other speeding vehicles: a girl seriously injured

A terrible road accident occurred last evening on the A1. The one who lost out was a girl who was driving her car and is now fighting for her life in hospital after a tire suddenly hit her car.

The police are working on the incident, also to understand how such a tragedy could happen. In the meantime, many are very anxious about the fate of the young woman, who immediately appeared in desperate conditions. The doctors who intervened first had to stabilize her on the spot.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the evening of Thursday 14 March. Precisely in the stretch of road that connects Colleferro to Anagni, on the border between the province of Frosinone and Rome. From what emerged, the girl was headed towards Rome and was driving her Lancia Y.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be established by the police, a tire came off a moving car. The latter also crossed the traffic island and invaded the other lane. It created serious traffic problems and other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Accident on the A1, the girl’s condition

CREDIT: STEFANO VECCI

Passers-by quickly realized that the young woman’s situation was very complicated indeed. For this reason they promptly alerted the health workers, who arrived on site in just a few minutes. Together with them, also the agents.

The medics first tried to stabilize her and then rushed her to hospital. From what the newspaper Il Messaggero writes, her condition at the moment appears to be very serious. They claim that she too is fighting for her life.

In the meantime, the police are working to understand what happened in the accident. From what emerged, 6 people were injured and the most also the young woman, who is in very serious conditions. Now all we have to do is wait for updates on the matter.