Terracina, March 16 – The first council of the day center in Terracina has been created. In fact, representatives of the municipal authority, the representative office of the Special Agency, which coordinates the activities of the Center, as well as parents and guardians of those present, met in the offices of the social, school policy and school transport sectors. A new and important “tool” is “Consult”, which allows families to further stimulate participation in the activities of the Day Center, provided for in Art. 19 of the Municipal Decree on the work and organization of day centers for the disabled, adopted by the Office of Municipal Decree no. 29 of October 27, 2023. The resolution, adopted for the first time, aims to make the Day Center a more functional structure capable of meeting the needs of users, taking care of services, access, schedules and recipients. establishes a social quota that ensures the participation of users in the activities of the Center based on their individual socio-medical ISEE, as required by Prime Ministerial Decree 159/2013.

The newly created Council consists of the coordinator of the day center, a teacher and representative of the day center, a representative of the municipality and three parent representatives. The Council’s duties include reviewing and expressing opinions on proposals from family members of users, as well as examining the Center’s programs and collecting any suggestions and proposals for activities. The Council meets at least twice a year and can be convened if necessary.

“Following the Decree, the creation of the Consultation represents another fundamental step, since for the first time both institutions and operators of the Center have direct contact at the table with the families who care for a person with a disability on a daily basis. A necessary dialogue and a sign of our attention and proximity to the territory, demonstrating our willingness to listen to suggestions and the need to improve the services offered,” said Social Services Councilor Sarah Norcia.

“From the outset, we have put the needs of vulnerable people, and the families who support them, at the heart of our administration. This is a difficult and delicate path, but we are making every effort to guarantee the rights of these families and support them in the best possible way,” said Terracina Mayor Francesco Giannetti.

