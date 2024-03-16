loading…

China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting. Tend to return to isolationism, China increases military spending. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – The recent meeting of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) has had an adverse impact on the global community, with messages clearly signaling a departure from the path of liberalization and opening up towards isolationism.

Amid discussions ranging from economic growth targets to defense spending and Taiwan policy, echoes of a return to isolationism and militarization reverberated throughout the NPC meeting.

By lowering its economic growth target to five percent by 2024, China appears to be giving up efforts to carry out rapid economic expansion in favor of a more measured approach. However, these changes were accompanied by a large increase in defense spending, which increased by 7.2 percent.

Quoting from the Daily Mirror, Saturday (16/3/2024), this dual approach reflects the priority of military modernization over economic development, raising concerns about the wider impact on regional stability and global security.

China’s economy, which slumped during the Covid-19 pandemic, tends to fail to recover to its previous level. One of the main factors leading to this situation is the imposition of strict laws regarding state security and job security that make China a difficult place for the international business community to live and work.

The reason behind China’s spectacular growth story in the past is the move to integrate the Chinese economy into the international economic order. But now, foreign direct investment in China is declining. The growth rate of exports and imports also decreased. China will return to a period of isolation. This is more similar to the characteristics of a fundamentalist communist society.

Regarding Taiwan, the NPC’s founding last year was “to advance China’s peaceful reunification process.” This year, China’s stance was much tougher and its call was to “be firm in advancing China’s reunification efforts.”

Thus, the keyword “peace” has disappeared from the reunification process as China hopes. The reason is clear. China’s planned method of peaceful reunification is by threatening the Taiwanese population to vote for political parties that support unification of the island region with the mainland.

Increased Military Spending

Beijing’s great hopes have now been dashed. In the last presidential election in Taiwan, the opposite happened. The Taiwanese people have elected a president who firmly maintains the status quo of the island’s independent existence.