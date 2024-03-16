loading…

A CM-11 Brave Tiger tank fires during the Han Kuang military exercise, which simulates the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) invasion of the island, in Pingtung, Taiwan, May 30, 2019. Photo/REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI – United States (US) special forces personnel are stationed on several remote islands of Taiwan to train its armed forces.

This confirmation was revealed by the head of Taiwan’s defense authority, Chiu Kuo-cheng, to the press on Thursday (14/3/2024).

The official was asked to confirm media reports about the permanent presence of US troops in Taiwan on the sidelines of the legislative session, news site Focus Taiwan wrote on Thursday.

Chiu said US military members were training Taiwanese troops, helping them identify weaknesses and blind spots.

Last week, the US military news site Special Operations Forces Report (SOFREP) wrote that American “Green Berets” were planned to be deployed to Taiwan to act as permanent training observers and prepare special units on the island.

“This represents a change from the past practice of frequent non-permanent visits by US personnel to Taiwanese training facilities,” the report said.

Permanent US troops, according to the article, will be stationed on the Kinmen Islands, just 10 kilometers from the Chinese mainland.

Beijing views the self-ruled island as part of China’s sovereign territory, and has repeatedly warned the island against formally declaring independence.

Although Taiwan has been self-governing since 1949, most of the international community, including the United States, does not officially recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation.