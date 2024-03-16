Severe storms and powerful tornadoes hit Indiana and Ohio overnight Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals, according to authorities reports. These adverse weather conditions caused destruction in areas of various cities, which, in turn, prompted the activation of search and rescue operations, as reported by officials.

What were the consequences of the tornado in Ohio?

Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds described the effects of an EF3 tornado that hit the area as comparable to “a bomb exploding… it’s incredible damage,” in a statement to CNN this morning. on Friday.

This natural disaster resulted in the loss of three lives in Logan County, Dodds reported. That tornado was part of a series of more than half a dozen tornadoes that affected six states, including an EF3 tornado in Winchester, Indiana, which caused the destruction and damage of dozens of homes.

What were the consequences of the tornado in Indiana?

Authorities reported that the recent storms resulted in at least 38 injuries in Indiana and more than 20 in Ohio. A representative from the Mary Rutan Health Center, located in Logan County, indicated that about 19 people were treated Thursday night for injuries associated with the adverse weather conditions.

The Logan County Emergency Management Agency noted that areas such as Indian Lake, Lakeview and Russells Point experienced “a significant amount of damage” due to these weather events.

According to statements from officials, in Kentucky, at least 100 structures were affected. Photo: Bill Kirkos/CNN

What have authorities said in the wake of this natural disaster in Indiana and Ohio?

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to tour the devastated areas in Logan County during the afternoon and evening of next Friday. In a press release, DeWine expressed his deep sadness and solidarity with the victims of the tornadoes and severe storms. “Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered the loss of loved ones, homes and sources of livelihood,” said the governor along with his wife, Fran.

What are people’s testimonies?

Alena Roberts, a U.S. citizen, released video from Lakeview showing what appeared to be damaged structures along a highway. She mentioned that she was on her way home after attending the recital of her son, who is in second grade at an educational institution, when weather conditions began to deteriorate.

“It turned out to be a terrifying experience… Tornado alarms were blaring,” he said. Once home, Roberts was able to verify that the most critical phase of the storm had passed, since “the wind and rain were intensely strong; he had never witnessed anything like it.”