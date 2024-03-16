Stock market, Piazza Affari undervalued

Despite a remarkable 60% increase over the past 18 months, the Italian stock market remains undervalued compared to other stock markets in developed countries, averaging a 30% discount to the rest of Europe over the past five years.

As Trader Link reports, a recent study conducted by Intesa Sanpaolo used a model called Implied Medium-Term Growth (Imtg) to evaluate the medium-term growth rate of earnings per share of listed companies. The S&P 500 in New York was slightly overvalued, while the Euro Stoxx appears fairly valued.

However, the situation changes when examining the Ftse Mib, the main index of Piazza Affari. According to the IMTG model, companies listed on this index could record an average annual reduction of 2.5% in earnings per share between 2027 and 2032, worsening compared to previous quarters and the historical average of the last 10 years.

This comes against a backdrop of scaling back earnings growth, which could fall to an average annual rate of 1.9% through 2026, significantly lower than previously forecast.

The composition of the Ftse Mib, dominated by banks, finance companies, energy, automotive and telecommunications companies, contributes to this structural situation. The technology sector is poorly represented, while “country risk” does not appear to be a significant concern for investors.

The future prospects for the Italian stock exchange are not as rosy, with forecasts of a weak trend in 2024, characterized by a 2.5% drop in profits and a modest rebound of 3% in 2025 for the Ftse Mib. This is attributable both to uncertainties regarding the international economic cycle and to a business environment characterized by low sales volumes and a lower ability of companies to set prices.