After the storm the rainbow returns, they usually say. Even in the darkest crises there is room for a moment of recovery, but sometimes you just need a little calm and a little gentleness. Fedez, after the marital crisis with Chiara Ferragni (still fully underway), according to what social media shows, would be ready to move on.

The marriage with Chiara Ferragni therefore seems like a closed chapter. The Milanese rapper wishes to look forward, leaving behind the media hype and the paparazzi that besiege the City Life house. Some communications on social media, some of his “moves” indicate this trend on Fedez’s part.

It seems like a change is needed in his life right now. On the other hand, as we know, Fedez moved, revolutionized his habits and found the company of friends from the world of music, from Lazza to Tedua. The role of father remains his priority, as he has always underlined among his very first thoughts, such as that of protecting his children. Fedez, in fact, dedicates himself with love to his children Leone and Vittoria, and carves out time for himself when the two are with their mother.

Last night, March 15, Fedez chose to escape far from Milan and left for England. Arriving in London, after a regenerating shower, he had dinner in the company of a woman, fueling the mystery and hypotheses. Many have made noises about what happened: have you already forgotten Chiara? Is it a business trip? At the beginning the rumors were already shouting about the new love story.

On social media, some gossip pages reported having seen the rapper in intimate attitudes with the woman, inevitably triggering doubts and inferences. The truth, however, is much simpler: the girl together with Fedez is none other than her personal assistant, Eleonora Sesana. Fedez is often with her on her international trips, as already happened during the trip to America.

Fedez, meanwhile, did not want to comment on the “mystery” in London. For this reason there was room for doubts and interpretations throughout the day. The rapper’s reserve is fertile in great curiosity and gossip about his post-crisis. However, Fedez seems ready to experience a new phase in his life.