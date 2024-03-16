Early this Saturday, March 16, six teachers from Technical Secondary School #36, who attended a Citizen Movement proselytizing event in Puerto Peñasco, were attacked by armed men upon returning to Sonoyta, leaving one dead and five injured.

A Sonoyta councilor reported that she lent her white Highlander truck to the teachers to attend the event, who decided to stay until dawn, but upon their return they were attacked.

“When they arrived in Sonoyta, heading to the line along 3rd and E streets, in the Hombres Blancos neighborhood, the hitmen stopped them and apparently since they didn’t stop, they became afraid, I believe, they started attacking them and wounded them everyone with a bullet,” he commented.

He reported that a person named Gustavo died, and that his girlfriend was transferred in serious condition to San Luis Río Colorado, along with other teachers.

At the time of making an informative video of the events, notifying his family that he was fine, the municipal official said that she was with the experts, because the teacher’s body was still inside his vehicle.

Gustavo Adolfo Morales, who died in the armed attack, worked as an administrative staff at the educational facility.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions