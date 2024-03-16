Cardiff, 16 March 2024 – Italy win in Cardiff and beat Wales 24-21 in the fifth and final day of 2024 Six Nations rugby. Coach Quesada’s national team wins for the second time in a row after the victory obtained a week ago in Rome against Scotland (read here) and finished the tournament with two successes, a draw and two defeats: a record balance in the history of Italy’s participation in the Six Nations.

In Cardiff, the Italian show began with two goals from Garbisi in the 5th and 14th minutes, making the score 6-0. In the 20th minute, Garbisi took on the role of advisor and inspired Ioane to try to make it 11-0, which would last until the break. In the 46th minute, Pani makes an impressive serpentine move that forces the Dragons to work to the limit: Garbisi converts the goal – 18-0. Wales are increasing pressure to restart the match. In the 64th minute the home side broke through through Dee who scored, Costelow converting for 7-18. In the 69th minute, Garbisi hit the posts from the field (21-7) and cooled the crowd. In the 74th minute, Page-Relo scored a free kick: 7-24.

Wales didn’t give up and Rowlands made it 14-24 in the 78th minute with Lloyd’s conversion. Grady scored in stoppage time to make the final score 24–21.

Azzurri comments

“We are a great group, especially on a human level. I arrived 5 months ago and worked a lot with this staff and these players because working with this team was an opportunity for me. Every sector of the staff and every team member worked to the best of their ability. Mitch (Lamaro, ed.) is one of the best captains I’ve ever worked with,” says coach Gonzalo Quesada. “We scored Pani’s goal in the second half thanks to an action born from the throw, a movement we had been studying throughout the week. The defense was incredible and we scored two great tries so I want to congratulate the boys,” he adds.

“We told ourselves last week that this would be a great opportunity to make history, we celebrated in Rome after Scotland, but with this match in mind. Now we have to take another step: return to the club and finish the season in the best possible way. In 24 years of history we have never had this much success, so it is only right to celebrate this moment by taking everything we can take with us into these Six Nations,” commented Lamareau.

“We still have a lot of work to do: we must continue to move in this direction, recognizing that we have not yet reached our full potential. We need to build something that lasts and that we can use to our advantage. We have to work no less with the club than with the national team. Sport is like this: it’s not what we did today that matters, but what we will do tomorrow,” he concludes.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo @Guinnes Six Nations –