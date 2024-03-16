Fiumicino, March 16, 2024 – “The alarming situation with the silos in Borgo Falconieri is a situation that has already drawn the attention of the municipal administration, which, of course, did not stand still and observe.” Thus, Francesca De Pascali (Civil List Crescere Insieme) responds to the words of Ezio Di Genesio Pagliuca, who laments the urgency of the situation and asks for urgent security measures.

The Democratic Party leader speaks of “clear signs of failure that make the current level of danger unsustainable” and in fact calls for immediate action to “demolish these bunkers, which understandably cause fears and apprehension among residents due to the dangerous situation and potential risk, which they represent for public safety.”

“It is very important to act quickly,” emphasizes DiGenesio Pagliuca, “and the only quick and effective way to deal with the situation is to pass a union resolution that obliges the site to proceed with demolition, as has happened in similar situations in other places. We will subsequently be able to evaluate alternative options for potential reconstruction, taking into account different methods and time frames to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.”

Francesca De Pascali, however, explains how the administration has been taking steps to address the problem for some time: “As is known, or perhaps people pretend not to know,” De Pascali explains, “I have personally been following this issue from the very beginning January and I had already exchanged information with Leone Alato, the district manager, who assured me that he was moving to the management level so that he could begin demolition of the buildings. But landscape restrictions have insisted on this area, so we are trying to solve this problem.

In the meantime, I have activated the local police in the form of Commander Daniela Carola, the fire department, the city council president Severini and the mayor Baccini, who are still working to take the necessary and urgent security measures. which obviously could include demolishing bunkers.”

“Political-administrative actions have been underway for some time to resolve a critical issue,” concludes Francesca De Pascali, “but it is at least strange that Councilor Di Genesio Pagliuca is alarmed by a problem that we are monitoring, reporting it regularly to officials. press releases. Unnecessary alarmism, and he should know it.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.