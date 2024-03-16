Fiumicino, March 16, 2024 – “An insult to democracy? Some may have a short memory… the appointment of Valentina Giua as Vice-President of the Jubilee Commission is the result of a secret ballot in which Councilor Giua received only one more vote than Councilor Meloni. This demonstrates how everything happened with maximum freedom of decision-making.” City Council President Roberto Severini issued a press release responding to the opposition.

“I asked both the majority and the opposition to nominate one name as a candidate,” explains the president, “but the latter was presented with two names. This does not mean that we voted according to democratic principles. Perhaps someone did not consider Meloni adequate, given her absence from the first meeting of the commission. Or, again, perhaps the outcome of the vote is the result of a lack of dialogue between opposition groups.

“I want to remember that politics can be done by those who have a long memory,” Severini concludes, “.” It’s a shame that the opposition may be forgetting what the majority has said, because what we see today is the complete opposite.”

