The well-known screenwriter and writer Joe Camp passed away at the age of 84. Here’s what happened.

Sad news comes from Hollywood and brings with it the death of a director who certainly contributed to the history of American cinema. Joe Camp passed away at the age of 84 after a long illness.

Joe Camp e Benji

We pay homage to this great artist by celebrating his life and retracing the most important milestones of his existence.

Joe Camp dies at 84: he lost the fight against a bad disease

Today is a very sad day for the world of American cinema, as a personality who certainly contributed to making this sector important and prestigious abroad has passed away. The well-known director and writer Joe Camp passed away at the age of 84 following a hard fight against an illness that ultimately left him with no escape.

Joe Camp and collaborator

The news of the director’s death was announced by “The Hollywood Reporter”, which celebrated his person by retracing the details of his most important work, the film “Benji”. It is a feature film that the man edited together with his son Brandon. In fact, both of them dedicated themselves to the screenplay and direction of this great masterpiece which can be viewed on Netflix.

Joe left a great void in all those who knew him and many remember him for the story of Benji, a little dog who was able to accompany many of us in the stages of youth and youth. Camp was a true pillar in the film industry, so much so that he founded the production company “Mulberry Square Releasing” in Dallas.

What are the causes of Joe Camp’s death?

Credits: Mill Creek Entertainment

As we said before, the man passed away at the age of 84 at his home in Tennessee. From what we know he had been ill for some time, although he did everything he could to fight and fend off this disease which finally got the better of him.

Joe Camp on the set of Benji

We don’t know anything more about this sad event, but most likely some additional details will be made public in the next few days. Not everyone is aware of how Joe Camp was not only a successful director and screenwriter, but also a great writer. The man leaves behind his son Brandon Camp and his wife Kathleen, with whom he shared a long happy life, full of satisfaction and love.