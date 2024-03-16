Ukraine and the war in Europe

Director of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), Thomas Gomard, stated that “The period 2014-2034 is the period that we must keep in mind. A simultaneously archaic and futuristic war of attrition is taking place on the European continent.” between three warring parties: Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.” A mysterious phrase, which, meanwhile, implicitly admits that the year the hostilities began is 2014, not 2022, then even Belarus and Ukraine are not conducting any military operations. However, Minsk is mentioned among the participants in the conflict, but Brussels and Paris are not. Although no one hides the complete sponsorship of the Ukrainian conflict by EU countries.

Jamal Wakim writes on the website Geopolitica.ru on March 14 that in 2014, “the United States supported a change in political leadership in Ukraine, with the declared intention of making it a platform for intervention against Russia, thereby sowing the seeds of discord. However, with Russia advancing into Ukraine, the situation appears to be changing, foreshadowing a possible strategic shift by Moscow towards Eastern Europe and the Balkans, taking advantage of its historical ties to Serbia and the presence of Russian communities scattered in several countries of “Eastern Europe”, Russia could maneuver these resources to neutralize countries engaged in a tug-of-war with the West, led primarily by the United States.”

According to geopolitical analyst Elena Panina, if in two years the collective West allocated a total of about 322 billion dollars for the war with Russia, then in the next 10 years it will have to “release” more than a trillion dollars. Money can be found. However, the population of Ukraine is declining at such a rate that in 2-3 years it will be very difficult to find a conscript capable of holding a weapon. Therefore, we will have to allow the conflict to expand to include Poland and Moldova (with the prospect of participation in NATO) or recognize Gomar’s conditions as too optimistic for Kyiv.

Panina also notes that Russia has neither directly nor indirectly indicated the need to fight with Europe. But the collective unconscious of Western analysts is increasingly pushing the accelerator to the idea that a direct conflict between Europe and Russia is inevitable.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed in a recent interview that “the foundation of the country’s future is sovereignty, economics, technology, demography, social guarantees, traditional values” and added that “there will be no nuclear conflict.” nor any desire to spread the conflict to Europe after the victory in Ukraine. The Economist wrote scathingly that “Russia has become a nihilistic and unpredictable enemy of the liberal world order, bent on destruction and sabotage. It’s like North Korea or Iran on steroids, armed with thousands of nuclear warheads.”

The joint report of US intelligence agencies on external threats is consistent with this position. In fact, he writes: “Russia almost certainly does not want direct military conflict with U.S. and NATO forces and will continue to engage in asymmetrical activities below what it assesses to be the threshold of military engagement capable of triggering global conflict.” Thus, it is the United States that refutes Euro-Atlantic commentators such as Tocci and Severnini, according to which Russia, if it defeats Kyiv, will take the war to Lisbon.

Politico magazine writes that long-simmering tensions between France and Germany (France helped the Ukrainians with 640 million euros, and Germany with 17.7 billion euros) began to heat up in late February, when Macron refused to rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine and vowed to do “everything possible.” to prevent Russia from winning this war.”

The more cautious Scholz, recalls Politico, rejected this hypothesis, ruling out the possibility of using ground forces of European countries. A meeting between the two on Friday, attended by Polish Prime Minister Tusk, did not appear to change Berlin’s mind.

Le Monde confirms what Macron said on the night of February 21 at the Elysee Palace, with a glass of whiskey in his hand: “In any case, next year I will have to send some guys to Odessa.” Shortly thereafter, the French President spoke publicly about the possibility of sending troops.

According to French media, France is considering sending its soldiers at least from June 12, 2023.

CIA Director William Burns invites Kyiv to strike at Crimea and threatens the Black Sea Fleet. Thanks to the new aid package, Ukraine will be able to independently hold the front in 2024 – early 2025. against Russia and will be able to negotiate from a position of significant strength. This is not just about penetrating strikes on Crimea. But also in relation to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The outcome of the war will be decided in the spring and summer. Borrell made an alarming statement about Ukraine. The European diplomat expressed concern about the situation on the territory of Independence Square. “The next few months will be decisive. “Many analysts expect a major Russian offensive this summer and that Ukraine cannot wait for the results of the next US elections,” he said. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said this in meetings with the US Foreign Secretary. State Blinken in Washington discussed possible consequences of a Russian victory Moscow, one must assume, “will not stop there,” so it is necessary to speed up, Borrell insists.

It would seem that the United States wanted to continue operations in Ukraine without Zelensky, at least this is what the most authoritative media say. The New York Times caught Zelensky lying about the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces. At the end of February, the President of Ukraine said that Ukrainian troops had lost 31 thousand troops. The NYT criticized the statement because US officials last summer estimated Ukrainian casualties at at least 70,000.

The Washington Post criticized Zelensky for his inability to cope with the crisis at the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The publication emphasizes that the Ukrainian troops have long suffered from a personnel shortage, and the president has still not presented a strategy for solving this problem and came into conflict with the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which led to Zaluzhny’s resignation. Bloomberg published another figurative article: according to which Russian intelligence services would overthrow Zelensky, taking advantage of his problems with legitimacy. The author of the article admitted that Zelensky may actually lose his legitimacy. He also noted that there are reasons for people’s dissatisfaction with the president and that Zelensky’s rating has dropped significantly. A large number of military personnel have an extremely negative attitude towards the president.

There is great excitement on the Russian front in anticipation of the consequences of a stronger leadership following Putin’s presidential election victory in a plebiscite. “The creation of a nuclear power plant in space is a priority and must be financed,” the tsar said recently, adding important information: economic trends indicate that the plans outlined in his speech to the Federal Assembly are “entirely achievable.” Inflation in Russia is falling; in the first two weeks of March it “went to zero.” In January, the Russian economy grew by 4.6%.