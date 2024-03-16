Russia votes today, Saturday, on the second day of elections aimed at formalizing another six years in office for President Vladimir Putin, who does not face any serious rival after crushing political dissent in his almost 25 years in power.

The elections are held in the context of relentless repression of the independent press and prominent human rights groups. Putin’s bitterest enemy, Alexei Navalny, died in an Arctic penal colony in February, and other critics are imprisoned or in exile.

On the ballot alongside Putin, 71, are three symbolic rivals from pro-Kremlin parties, who have avoided criticizing him or his invasion of Ukraine. The president has presented the war in the neighboring country, which is in its third year, as an existential battle against the United States and other Western powers determined to destroy Russia.

Authorities said the vote was taking place in an orderly manner. But despite strict controls, at least half a dozen acts of vandalism were reported on Friday and Saturday, including a firebomb and several people pouring a green liquid into the ballot boxes. This was apparently a tribute to Navalny, whom a man attacked in 2017 by throwing green disinfectant in his face.

Russia’s state news agency Tass said a woman in Yekaterinburg, a city in the Urals, tried unsuccessfully to pour green liquid into a ballot box, and a pensioner in the Altai region of southern Siberia tried to damage ballots. Both were arrested.

Following reports of vandalism, some lawmakers suggested passing a law to punish election saboteurs with up to eight years in prison.

On the other hand, the war became visible on the streets of the country due to attacks by Ukrainian drones and missiles.

Two people died due to a Ukrainian bombing in Belgorod, explained the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on Telegram. Dozens of people have lost their lives in the Russian border town since the start of the conflict.

In addition, a Ukrainian drone caused a fire at a refinery of the Russian oil giant Rosneft in the Samara region, 1,065 kilometers southeast of Moscow, according to the governor.

Despite the attacks, analysts say the Kremlin expects a high turnout in the elections as a sign that Russians approve of the war and legitimize another term for Putin.

The Ministry of Defense has been a key player in Russia’s growth in the last two years: it worked tirelessly to produce missiles, tanks and ammunition, and cushioned the economic impact of the conflict on the population, reducing unemployment and increasing wages. wages. The country’s war economy has proven strong, growing despite severe Western sanctions.

The opposition movement has urged those dissatisfied with the president or the conflict to go to the polls at noon on Sunday, the last day of voting, as a sign of protest. This strategy was endorsed by Navalny shortly before his death.

For the elections, the authorities have set up thousands of polling stations in the country’s 11 time zones, as well as in the illegally annexed regions of Ukraine. You can also vote online.

On the eve of the election, Putin boasted of his battlefield successes in Ukraine, where Moscow’s forces have made recent incremental gains thanks to their weapons superiority. kyiv retaliated by intensifying its attacks on Russian border regions and firing drones into areas of the country’s interior.

Putin said Friday that this week’s cross-border raids and bombings are an attempt by Ukraine to scare the Russian population and derail the vote, but he promised that such operations “will not go unpunished.”

Western leaders have called the vote a democratic travesty.

European Council President Charles Michel mockingly congratulated Putin on “his overwhelming victory” on Friday while the vote was still underway. “There is no opposition. There is no freedom. There is no choice,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Beyond the lack of options for voters, the possibilities for independent control are very limited. There are no relevant international observers. Only candidates registered and authorized by the Kremlin – or state-backed advisory bodies – can assign observers to polling stations, reducing the possibility of independent observers.

