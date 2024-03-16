In this blog, the NRC reports on developments in the war in Ukraine. Read more articles in our file.

Russia reports a fire at an oil refinery after a Ukrainian drone attack

A Russian oil refinery caught fire Saturday morning after a Ukrainian drone attack, local authorities said. Governor Dmitry Azarov reported on Telegram that there were no casualties. The pro-Kremlin news channel Baza publishes video images of a large fire that allegedly broke out as a result of the attack, but the NRC has been unable to verify the images.

The oil refinery is located near Syzran, a city on the Volga River, about seven hundred kilometers from Ukraine and at least eight hundred kilometers from the part that is in Ukrainian hands. In addition to this refinery, Ukraine reportedly attacked another oil refinery in Novokuibyshevsk, located 100 kilometers away, on Saturday. According to Governor Azarov, this attack was “stopped” and, according to the Base, led to a fire that was extinguished after half an hour.

Ukraine does not react at all to reports of attacks in Russia. The drone attack is part of a series of strikes on oil refineries this week. These attacks also occurred deep within Russian territory. They appear to be aimed at damaging Russia’s war economy.

