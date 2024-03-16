loading…

GAZA – The Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas launched its biggest attack against Israel in years on October 7. They fired at least 5,000 missiles into the area.

In response, Israel declared ‘war’ after rocket attacks by Hamas fighters who also infiltrated Israeli territory by land, water and air and launched attacks on civilians. Israel launched Operation Iron Sword to neutralize Hamas in Gaza.

The Times of Israel quoted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying 84 countries expressed their support for Israel. Countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States also issued a joint statement expressing joint support and condemning Hamas and its horrific acts of terrorism.

Rows of Muslim Countries Loyally Supporting Hamas

1. Iran



Although Iran has rejected accusations of involvement in helping Hamas organize attacks on Israel, the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hailed what he called Israel’s “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat.

Khamenei said, “we kiss the hands of those who plan attacks against the Zionist regime.” Responding to the attacks on Israel, the Iranian government said that it “supports the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people,” after telephone conversations with Palestinian leaders.

2. Afghanistan



Issuing a statement, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan affirms its support and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on its historical land, which is the legitimate, historical and legitimate right of the Palestinian people to defend the independence of their country, and appeals to Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. ”

The statement further added, “The international community, especially countries that have clear influence in the region, must oppose Israel’s aggression against Israel.” innocent Palestinian people and working together to resolve the Palestinian problem on the basis of granting legitimate rights to the Palestinian people.”

A recent statement from Foreign Affairs Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote, “Cutting off the flow of water, food, medicine and electricity over the Gaza Strip by brutal Israeli forces, killing 704 civilians, including 143 children and 105 women ; Injuring more than 2,000 people and deliberately targeting civilian homes, mosques, hospitals and ambulances is considered a war crime and a crime against humanity.”

3. Arab Saudi



Saudi Arabia called for an immediate cessation of escalation between the two sides, protection of civilians and self-restraint. In their statement, they also recalled repeated warnings regarding the danger of an explosive situation as a result of the continued occupation, deprivation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and repeated violent provocations.

4. Irak



Iraqi armed groups allied with Iran have threatened to target US interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervenes to support Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza.