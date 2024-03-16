Rome, March 16 – The Carabinieri Compagnia di Roma Eur, with the support of the Carabinieri NAS, carried out an emergency territorial control service in the areas of Garbatella and Ostiense, aimed at preventing and suppressing widespread crime in the surrounding area. In total, during the control activities, the carabinieri administratively imposed sanctions on 2 commercial activities, identified 53 people, checked 35 vehicles, of which four were sanctioned in accordance with the Road Traffic Regulations for failure to pass a technical inspection and driving without a license.

The Carabinieri of the Rome station of San Sebastiano reported to the prosecutor’s office about a citizen of Rome who was found driving a car with a knife and an animated stick with a blade 50 cm long.

In Via Giustino de Jacobis, the Carabinieri NAN charged the manager of a commercial establishment with an administrative offense of failure to comply with self-control procedures, imposing a fine of 2,000 euros, and in the Garbatella area they punished the owner of a pizzeria under EU Regulation No. 625/2014 on minor non-compliances.

