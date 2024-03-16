Rome, March 16, 2024 – The Carabinieri of the Rome Station of Appia and the Carabinieri of the operational unit of the company Roma Piazza Dante, in agreement with the prosecutor’s office of Rome, arrested a 38-year-old Roman man, homeless and already known. to the police, since a suspended preventive measure had already been applied to him, seriously suspected of committing the crime of robbery.

Yesterday morning, a man with an open face entered a pharmacy on Rocca Priora Street and threatened the employees, forcing them to hand over the money in the till, about 700 euros, and then left and entered the metro.

The Carabinieri intervened on the spot and, having received a complaint from a pharmacist, obtained CCTV images of commercial activities as well as of objects located along the street and at the metro entrance, identifying the man as a 38-year-old man found shortly after in Largo di Alban -Hills. A Roman court confirmed the arrest and ordered his detention in prison.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

