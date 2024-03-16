Citron tart is one of my favorite cakes. I decided to make it straight away and followed Janneke’s instructions carefully as I often have problems with the bottom of the cake. It can’t be rolled out or it’s too sticky, there’s always something there. But now I can definitely do it! My cake pan was a little smaller than what the recipe called for, so I had to adjust the proportions of all the ingredients. Moreover, I did everything according to the recipe, instead of butter I used whipped cream and kneaded it by hand. I thought it would be quite a lot of work, but it was definitely worth it. The result was great. I probably cut it too early, it wasn’t completely cool yet, so unfortunately a piece of the side and bottom broke when serving. But what a delicious lemon pie this is. Wonderfully fresh and tart from the lemons and soft from the whipped cream and then a delicious brittle base, a wonderful combination of flavours.

Joke Kanis

