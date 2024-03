“It was exciting to see how technology can help those in need.” This is the declaration of Marco Denaro, vice-president of the Veronese Hemophiliac Association – Aev, on the occasion of the first and only 2024 stage of the ‘Articulate – Do you know what?’ project. an initiative sponsored by FedEMo, the Federation of Haemophilia Associations, created thanks to the multinational biopharmaceutical company Sobi.