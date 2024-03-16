“Haemophilia and joint damage are closely linked. Over time we find ourselves having people with significant functional limitations and this has a huge impact on the quality of life. In recent years the progress has been incredible, our task is that of helping as much as possible the adult patient who has multiple joints involved. But looking to the future, our children, our young people will have to have a life practically the same as that of their peers. This is what we aim for every day”. Thus the hematologist Anna Chiara Giuffrida, of the complex operational unit of transfusion medicine, integrated university hospital of Verona, on the sidelines of the Padua stage of the ‘Articulate – Lo sai che?’ project, an initiative sponsored by FedEmo, the Federation of haemophilia associations, created thanks to the multinational biopharmaceutical company Sobi and promoted by the associations of the Triveneto: Association of children and young people with haemophilia and other coagulopathies, Veneto Association for haemophilia and coagulopathies and Free association of parents and haemophilias of the Veneto.

A day that also highlighted the relationship between doctor and patient: “The meaning is that of being with our patients, because we see them almost every day and we relate to them in a very particular way. With some we become friends”, he said the specialist. “Days like this – she underlined – are the ideal situation to talk about joint health” and to convey to patients “the importance of movement, good habits and correct lifestyles”.