For Beppe Castellano, Free Association of Parents and Hemophiliacs of the Veneto – Lagev, the project ‘Let’s articulate – Do you know what?’ it is a precious opportunity in which “elderly people can make the experience gained over the course of their lives available to young people”. Castellano was interviewed on the sidelines of the Padua stage of the project sponsored by FedEMo, the Federation of Haemophilia Associations, and created thanks to the multinational biopharmaceutical company Sobi.