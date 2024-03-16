“Days like this are very important to continue to create a network between patients and doctors, and to take stock of the therapeutic and disease management innovations that have made giant strides in recent years, both for patients and clinicians”. This is the comment of Matteo Arzenton, president of the Venetian Association for haemophilia and coagulopathies (Avec), on the sidelines of the Padua stage of the ‘Articulate – Lo sai che?’ project, an initiative sponsored by FedEmo, the Federation of hemophilia associations, created thanks to the multinational biopharmaceutical company Sobi and promoted by the associations of the Triveneto: Association of children and young people with hemophilia and other coagulopathies, Avec and Libera association of parents and hemophiliacs of the Veneto.

Patients with haemophilia, over 5 thousand in Italy according to the latest Istisan Report of the Higher Institute of Health, “require continuous follow-up”, he explained. “Haemophilia is a chronic disease – he recalled – which needs a multidisciplinary approach and 360-degree care to follow all its declinations”, a condition which requires “six-monthly check-ups” during which patients “are classified according to all round”, to consider “the various facets that a pathology such as haemophilia can have”.

This year’s edition of ‘Articulate’ was presented with a new format: the patients themselves led the debate and discussion with the specialists, in a meeting that developed through interactive moments with an avatar, sessions of questions and answers and simulations in a digital laboratory. A demonstration of how technological evolution can also support the doctor-patient relationship: “In addition to the progress of therapies, the new tools in the digital field help us keep clinicians in contact with patients, giving life to days like this, in which the various areas of the pathology can be explored, in an even more ‘pleasant’ way, making these meetings accessible even to the little ones, who are the real protagonists”, concluded Arzenton.