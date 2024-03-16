Pomezia, March 16, 2024 – The Carabinieri of the Pomezia company arrested a 47-year-old Italian man, already known to the police, seriously suspected of the crime of possession with intent to distribute narcotic substances.

In more detail, the carabinieri of the radio car “Aliquot”, carrying out a patrol service aimed at suppressing crimes related to drugs and widespread crime, driving through Rome along Via Salvatore Lorizzo, noticed a man on foot who, at the sight of them, tried to hide two packages in a fire box on the street. The wrappers, which were quickly discovered, contained 0.80 grams of hashish and 3.5 grams of mannitol, or a cutting agent.

A subsequent search of the house allowed carabinieri to find and confiscate 5.6 grams of crack, 4 grams of cocaine and a precision scale from the 47-year-old man’s possessions.

The suspect, by order of the Rome prosecutor’s office, was taken to the security premises of the Pomezia company and then to the Rome courtroom, which confirmed the arrest.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.