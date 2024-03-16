The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Chiapas reported that armed men attacked a place where agents of the Investigative Police in said entity were sleeping early this Saturday, causing the death of two people and injuring another.

Attacks on security forces in this area of ​​Mexico and the border with Guatemala have been recurrent in recent months amid the dispute between the large Mexican drug cartels Sinaloa and Nueva Generación.

According to an official from the Prosecutor’s Office, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to make public statements, the fatalities correspond to an agent of that investigative entity and a police commander.

The attack occurred in the municipality of Ocozocoautla, the same town where 16 state police officers were kidnapped and later released last June.

With these two murders, there would be four police officers murdered so far this year in the border entity with Guatemala, where cartels dispute control of drug, weapons and migrant routes into the interior of Mexico and the United States.

Just last week, the former director of the Municipal Police of Playas de Catazajá, Luis Moha Cruz, was shot to death in the northern area of ​​Chiapas. And further to the center, last February, the Secretary of Public Security of the municipality of Berriozábal, Germán Alegría Estrada, was kidnapped and found dead in the capital Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

During 2023, at least nine attacks on federal and state security forces were recorded in Chiapas with a death toll of six agents, of which one was an agent of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, a member of the National Guard, two from the Army and two state police officers, according to official and press reports.

The violent territorial dispute in southern Mexico has included the appearance of dismembered bodies hanging from bridges, scenes never seen in the region and that had only been common in the north of the country.

