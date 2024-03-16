Fiumicino, March 16, 2024 – A conference organized by the Order of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts of Civitavecchia and sponsored by the municipality took place in Fiumicino. At the center of the debate between government, freelancers and businesses is the issue of the PNRR and the restart opportunity it represents for the economy. To illustrate the different characteristics and possibilities offered by the plan to promote a long-term economic restart, speakers included: the Secretary General of Fiumicino Giuseppe Alemanno, the President of the City Council Roberto Severini, the President of the Business Commission and the PNRR. Dr. Francesco Perugini, Pfor. Enrico Michetti, Local Government Law University of Cassino, Ermanno Mencarelli, Municipal Manager, Giovanni Colucci, PNRR and expert on European funds.

“The important coastline that stretches along our coasts is characterized by cities that have strong synergies, hopes and common goals between them, but all these resources must be managed by a ruling class that knows how to apply the right strategies with the “class” to encourage territorial development . – Mayor Mario Baccini emphasized in his speech. The city of Fiumicino has been an active participant in this and has been very active in providing funds for the projects that we are implementing today, but we still have a lot to do so that the level of planning and technical advice also increases, which is useful not only for the “ability” to request funds, but, above all, to be able to count on real, structured projects that give the community long-term planning that is functional to the urban planning framework. Thus, cooperation and understanding between businesses, companies and professionals becomes fundamental because the PNRR opportunity is unique and if we are left out of this project, we will lose the opportunity to improve the level of quality of services for citizens.

Experts, accountants and accountants are thus fundamental “actors” who are part of the political and economic plan of cooperation from the point of view of the social market economy as a choice of political action aimed at meeting the needs of the people,” concluded Mayor Mario Baccini.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.