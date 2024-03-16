Phoenix, March 16, 2024 – The match that sent Matteo Berrettini to the semifinals of the Phoenix Challenger in Arizona was a long one. The Roman tennis player beats the Frenchman (third in a row in the American tournament) Terence Atmane with a score of 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6).

“Happy, tired, but happy that I won another match and felt these emotions,” was the Italian’s immediate comment, as reported by supertennistv.it. I knew from the set and break that I needed to improve my level if I wanted to win this match. Vukic? I’ll be ready, at least I hope…”

The next match will be against Australian Aleksandar Vukic, number 69 in the ATP. The goal will be final.

Match history – supertennistv.it

Match. In his first match, the 22-year-old left-hander from Boulogne-sur-Mer took the early lead in the fourth game of the first set, with Matteo hitting a forehand at the first chance offered that eventually ended the game. in the stands (3-1).

Atmane confirms the lead (4-1), Berrettini clears the first ball with a strong first ball for the Frenchman’s double break and a second forehand across the court: and then closes the distance at the end of serve 16 points (4-2).

Atmane, however, does not give up (5-2), as does Berrettini, who is trying to strengthen his serve (5-3). But in the ninth game the Transalpines fought back from 0-30 down and scored four points in a row to make it 6-3.

In the second game of the second set, the 27-year-old Roman missed two break points, although all the credit went to the Frenchman, who scored four more points in a row (1-1).

Matteo tries to move his opponent, who, however, returns blow for blow, and the first to err is blue, who relies on a “san serve” to cancel the first break point in the third game, and a low backhand volley to cancel the second. . Then, after another fairly long game (14 points), he leads 2-1.

However, in the fifth game, Matteo saves another break point, and in the second, he drives a backhand into the net, allowing his opponent to take the lead (3-2). Berrettini reacts, gets three counterbreak chances in a row and on the third, at the end of a suffocating exchange, the Frenchman makes a mistake (3-3).