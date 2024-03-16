Belgian Jasper Philipsen won Milan-San Remo, the classic cycling race that traditionally heralds spring. The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider won the sprint from a select group, thanks in part to the work of his teammate Mathieu van der Poel.

Philipsen had just beaten Australian Michael Matthews in the sprint. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar took third place. Van der Poel, last year’s winner, finished tenth. Philipsen (26 years old) is considered the fastest sprinter of our time. Last year he won four stages of the Tour de France.

The race started this year in Pavia, just below Milan. As usual, the group of riders chose the adventure, knowing that once the shore was reached, the favorites would quickly close in. Eight of the eleven fugitives were Italian. The gap with the peloton never exceeded three minutes.

On Capo Mele, the first climb along the coast, UAE Team Emirates riders led the pack. The leaders’ lead immediately fell, but Capo Berta still had a minute and a half left.

Pogacar

Pogacar’s teammates accelerated up Cipressa, the penultimate climb. Van der Poel took the lead, as did Olav Kooi, who made his debut in the Milan-San Remo match. At the bottom the difference was still forty seconds. Pogacar’s Mexican teammate Isaac del Toro set a good pace but stalled as the summit approached. Only Belgian Tim Wellens was with Pogacar, and the top six reached the summit first by a small margin.

The pursuers had to avoid the fallen Spaniard Sergio Samitier, one of the first to escape. Only the Italian Davide Bais remained at the front. Behind him a growing group was moving towards Poggio, and in front were many people from Lidl Trek (Mads Pedersen). Buys saw the favorites pass and the battle could then begin on the final climb. Koij and Philipsen were there too.

Pogacar’s planned attack came on the steepest ground. But Van der Poel reacted, as did a number of other drivers, including Philipsen. In the second attempt, almost by an advantage, only Van der Poel was with us. But the famous couple did not stay ahead.

Attacks by Slovenian Matej Mohoric and Briton Tom Pidcock were neutralized by Van der Poel, after which Philipsen completed the job of world champion. (AP)

