During a speech in Cali, Gustavo Petro announced his proposal to convene a National Constituent Assembly. The proposal comes at a time when several of his reforms have been rejected by Congress. The president of Colombia assures that this would be a measure to make possible the reforms for which he was elected. However, the opposition reminds him of his campaign promise not to call a Constituent Assembly. What does the president need to make the call effective?

“In my Government we are open to dialogue, but without naivety. If the possibility of a popularly elected government cannot apply the constitution because they are surrounded not to apply it, then Colombia has to go to a National Constituent Assembly. Colombia does not have to kneel, the victory of 2022 is respected and the Assembly must transform the institutions so that they obey the people their mandate of peace,” Petro emphasized in Cali.

What is a National Constituent Assembly?

The National Constituent Assembly is a mechanism designed to draft a new constitution. In Colombia, the current Constitution dates back to 1991 and was the replacement of the Magna Carta of 1886. This process was promoted by the student movement of the Seventh Ballot, whose central figures were the former mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López; the former governor of Magdalena, Carlos Caicedo; former senator Antonio Sanguino and the director of the Electoral Observation Mission, Alejandra Barrios.

How is a National Constituent Assembly convened?

The first step towards a National Constituent Assembly requires that both the Senate of the Republic and the House of Representatives approve a law calling for a popular election. After this approval, the law must be passed by presidential sanction and subsequently sent by the head of state to the Constitutional Court.

The next step is the call for elections, in which the approval of at least a third of the Colombians who make up the electoral roll is needed. According to data provided by the National Registry in October 2023, Colombia’s electoral census is approximately 39 million people. Therefore, for the National Constituent Assembly to be approved, around 13 million votes are required.

Once the constituent body has been accepted, another call will be called to elect the people who will make up the seats of the constituent body.

Furthermore, article 276 of the Political Constitution states that, once the Constituent Assembly is formed, “the ordinary power of Congress to reform the Constitution will be suspended during the period designated for the Assembly to fulfill its functions.”

Did Gustavo Petro promise not to call a constituent assembly?

In 2018, in the middle of the electoral contest with Iván Duque, Gustavo Petro held a campaign event to seal the support of the Green Alliance to his candidacy, with a decalogue supported by him and by Antanas Mockus, representative of said political space. In this they stated his main commitments in an eventual government. “I will not call a constituent assembly,” read point two of the marble that the current Colombian president would sign.