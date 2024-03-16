A key element in the presentation and perception of the product, adhesive labels represent an essential marketing tool for wines. They convey its essence, capture the consumer’s attention, and above all they communicate the values ​​of the brand before the product. The more important the wine, the more fundamental it will be to shape its visual identity, as well as that of the brand, through adequate customization of the label.

Wine labels often feature refined design and the use of evocative symbols. Traditional icons, distinctive emblems or symbols linked to history, elegant aesthetics, precise colors and exclusive finishes are almost a constant for fine wines. It is essential that customization is the result of an accurate process that starts from the analysis of the values ​​and contents to be shared on the label and ends with the choices relating to the printing phase. It is also important for wine companies to find a reliable partner for printing, a point of reference that can fulfill all the needs of the wineries by offering services that guarantee an excellent overall experience. Because the steps and choices to be made in this phase are crucial, and often not easy.

Choose materials designed for wine labels

Important wines require the use of fine papers, papers with exclusive surfaces, stain-resistant or even sustainable materials. In fact, paper helps to promote a positive perception of the product. First of all, it is important to have a wide range of materials available, in particular to be able to choose from those specifically designed for the world of oenology. Papers such as Tintoretto, Vergata, Martellata, for example, are a classic in the world of the most exclusive wines. But the choice of an ecological paper, such as recycled birch, could also be indicated, perfect for giving a more natural appearance to the packaging as in the case of organic wines. There are also materials more suitable for reds and others more suitable for whites and sparkling wines, from an ice bucket. These are particularly resistant to condensation and humidity, such as the silk effect Perlata. With a textured surface it is ideal for fine wines and sparkling wines.

Choose the right finishing touches

Even more exclusive is the touch of finishing, which becomes almost essential for important wine labels. There are various processes available to companies. hot stamping is certainly among the most used, available with both flat foil and 3D foil. Both give brilliance and brightness to the ennobled elements; the one with 3D foil adds a beautiful three-dimensional effect, also pleasant to the touch. Similar is the result obtained with 3D silk-screen relief which, through the application of a transparent UV lacquer, gives a particular thickness to the detail you choose to work on. Then there are the processes that are almost obligatory because they are indispensable to give resistance to the adhesive label. They are lamination and painting, which however also have a beautiful result from an aesthetic point of view. In fact, it is possible to choose them with a matt or glossy effect. More particular is the soft-touch lamination, which not only makes the label more resistant but also gives a very pleasant velvety effect to its surface.

The double-sided format

Common practice in the world of wine is to use the double-sided format, that is, to print two labels to apply to the bottle, one for the front and one for the back. This option is very useful in communication terms because it allows you to report the main aspects of the product and the evocative ones on the front, and instead allocate more detailed information to the back. However, during the printing phase, attention must be paid to one aspect: there is a big difference between ordering the two labels using the double-sided format and ordering the two labels individually through two processes. The double-sided, in fact, allows you to do everything in a single configuration and obtain the labels on a single roll, also facilitating the application process.

Finding a complete answer to all the needs of a wine company is not easy; starting from the possibility of printing in double-sided format up to the great availability of papers and finishings, an ideal online partner is LabelDoo. A label factory, therefore specialized in labelling, which has been operating in the printing sector for more than half a century, and which in just a few years has achieved great prestige thanks to the high quality of printing and the services offered, designed specifically for companies.

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash