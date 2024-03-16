Lignano, 16 March 2024 – As the third day of the Paralympic World Swimming Series takes place in Lignano, Italy has 12 medals on its board and ranks first in the ranking of nations (5 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals, placed between first medals). and the second day of competition).

Yesterday was another successful day. The Azzurri won 3 golds out of 6 played in the senior category. The program on March 15 will feature finals in the 50m breaststroke, 200m freestyle and 50m freestyle.

There is still a lot of Italy at the CITI World Series 2024: the Azzurri won 3 golds out of 6 awarded today in the senior category. The competition program included finals in the 50m breaststroke, 200m freestyle and 50m freestyle.

Francesco Bocciardo, S5 class, after winning gold in the 200m freestyle with a score of 1005 points, said: “I’m happy with today’s race, I didn’t think I could score a thousand points, but I did it and now point to the future. My life has changed a lot since my son was born in November 2023, priorities have changed and competing is becoming a little more difficult, so let’s take it one step at a time towards Paris.”

The competition program concluded with the fastest race of the program, the 50m freestyle with Simone Barlaam, Paralympic champion and S9 world record holder, who won with a time of 24.72 and a score of 1030 points, ahead of American Jamal Hill (S9 1001 pti). ).

Italian gold also went to the women with Argiola Trimi (S5) celebrating her 37th birthday in the best possible way, winning gold with a score of 58.69 and 1013 points. “I’m very happy, this gold is a gift I didn’t expect,” he said with his usual smile, and then exclaimed. Happy birthday to me.” And all the wild spectators of Lignano Sabbiadoro also sent him their rhythmic best wishes. Argiola looks forward: “I was returning here after a two-year break from racing and did not know what to expect after a plexus injury in my right shoulder. I am very I’m glad, now step by step, and after Lignano there will be the European Championships in Madeira, and then we’ll see.”

Absolute records in Italy

Arjola Trimi (Poglia Varese) 50cl S2 57.90

Arianna Talamona (Poglia Varese) 100 words S6 2:59.19

Georgia Coruzzi (Ego Swimming) 200 Freestyle S8 2:54.36

Alessia Skortechini (CC Aniene), 200m freestyle, S10, 2:19.94

Arianna Talamona (Polia Varese) 50 breaststroke SB5 52.06

Sofia Gagliardo Guerrieri (Tuscany, disabled sports), 50 breaststroke SB7 49.49

Martina Rabbolini (Milan blind) 50 breaststroke SB11 43.45

Alessia Berra (GS Fiamme Azzurre/Poglia Varese) 50 breaststroke SB12 37.52

Kevin Casali (CS Guardia di Finanza) 200 ago S14 2:27.79

Xenia Palazzo (GS Fiamme Azzurre/Verona Swimming Team) 50 freestyle S8 31.03

Alessia Skortechini (CC Aniene) 50 sl S10 28.01

Record Juniores category

Federico Cristiani (Poglia Varese) 50 sl S4 41.38

Federico Cristiani (Poglia Varese) 200 freestyle S14 3:03.12

Martina Alfey (Asd Aquateam Nuoto Cuoio) 50 breaststroke SB6 59.22

Tommaso Morandi (Poglia Varese) 50 breaststroke SB8 41.93

Tommaso Morandi (Poglia Varese)

Record in the “Boys” category

Gabriele Bruffa (Lazio, swimming) 50 freestyle 30.46

Almedin Neziray (Polya Varese) 50 shl 29.98

Beatrice Ballan (Brianthea 84) 100 runs SB7 1:37.60

Polia Varese 32 medals (18 gold, 9 silver, 5 bronze) Lazio swimming 21 medals (8 gold, 8 silver, 5 bronze) Centro Sportivo Portici 6 medals (5 gold, 1 bronze)

