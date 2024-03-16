Ozempic, the Holy Grail against obesity works but we have to help it

Ozempic, the Holy Grail against obesity, has made people lose weight and made its manufacturer, the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, incredibly rich. The company with a valuation of almost 400 billion euros is becoming the most valuable European company. The value of the shares has grown by 34 percent since the beginning of 2023. The highest value among European companies listed on the stock exchange after that of the French luxury group LVMH. Without neglecting the market for weight-reducing drugs which is expected to reach a stratospheric turnover of 131,000 million dollars. But does this injectable drug really work? And above all, are its effects maintained over time? The researchers at the University of Copenhagen asked themselves this when they carried out an ad hoc study.

Ozempic, a study on these drugs by the University of Copenhagen

The results are seen quite quickly and weight loss can reach 15% (an action of all these types of drugs, GLP-1 receptor agonists). The drug causes a constant sense of satiety and, probably, this is a limit since always living in this way (less desire to eat and in some cases also to drink) is not easy. In addition, sometimes, you find yourself with a constant feeling of nausea. And this is why many patients, despite the undisputed effectiveness of Ozempic, abandon it. It’s a very short step from stopping use to regaining the lost kilos. These are some of the reasons why, despite their effectiveness, up to half of users abandon these drugs within a year. And with the return to routine the kilos return. However, a new study suggests there may be a way to avoid the rebound effect: exercise. The new study was funded, in part, by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, a charity affiliated with the maker of Saxenda. A drug from the same family. According to experts, the results of the study would be applicable to the rest of the drugs in this family.

Ozempic, the game against obesity can be won by mixing medication and constant physical exercise

To rediscover the good old exercise, Danish researchers studied the participants of an old study. They focused their attention on a small group of obese people who had lost weight without gaining it back. One group of these supplemented their diet with the drug, while another group added weekly hours of spinning and two runs a week to the drug. A third group was given a placebo. The results after one year were clarifying. All those who hadn’t exercised had regained 70% of their weight with the addition of not muscle but body fat. The results seem to be the classic Columbus egg: the drugs are able to maintain a balanced weight even after stopping treatment but only as long as people do not neglect to do physical exercise.

Ozempic, obesity is a chronic disease

There are many endocrinologists who agree that stress, lifestyle habits and work are factors that influence the weight of each of us. Drugs can help regulate dysfunction in the brain, gut hormones. But it is essential that they are combined with a healthy lifestyle which must become a real habit. Obesity is a chronic disease. And patients have to live with it throughout their lives and be consistent in trying to maintain their correct weight. What has been noticed with obesity drugs is that the results are different from patient to patient. There are some who, after reaching their ideal weight, no longer need any medication and are able to maintain it, while others require small doses intermittently.” In short, the summary is clear. Even though Ozempic is safe and effective, it does not work miracles. True miracles must be sought in the heads of each of us. The drug can help occasionally but day by day it must be done by each of us with healthy, old, traditional physical exercise.