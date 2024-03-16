loading…

More than 100 Palestinians were killed and injured in a new massacre by Israel in Gaza. Photo/QNN

GAZA – Israeli colonial troops opened fire again at a crowd of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City on Friday (15/3/2024).

The Israeli attack killed one person and injured dozens of others, Al-Jazeera reported.

The moment when Israeli forces opened fire at residents, who attempted to pull out dead bodies of citizens, who were killed yesterday in a new flour massacre.

Video credit: Mahmoud Essa pic.twitter.com/mZCRA4nzlL

— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 15, 2024

This comes after another ‘flour massacre’ carried out by Israel on Thursday night when 20 Palestinians were killed and 155 others were injured.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza issued a statement saying, “The incident that occurred at the Kuwait Roundabout shows Israel’s premeditated intention to carry out a new and terrible massacre.”

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA confirmed a number of Palestinians were killed and injured.

Hamas: Biden is Responsible

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas holds the administration of United States (US) President Joe Biden and the international community responsible for the ongoing massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation.

“We hold the Biden administration responsible for the ongoing massacres carried out by the occupying Nazi army with weapons and open American support,” Hamas said in a statement on Thursday.