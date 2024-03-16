And this year too, like any self-respecting gala event, the looks you saw on the catwalk at the 2024 Oscars also contributed to making the difference. Having concluded the 96th edition, just a few days later, we still continue to talk about it, especially regarding the winning films (I’ll leave you the link to the complete list here) and the stellar looks. From Ariana Grande to Margot Robbie, it’s difficult to choose which were the most beautiful even if some people disagree but, as we know, everyone has their own tastes. Therefore, there are countless models and chromatic shades available – from pink to light blue to black – for daydreaming.

1. Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 Oscars

The extraordinary Mary Lamb in Holdovers, for which she won the statuette as Best Supporting Actress, showed off a wonderful Louis Vuitton dress. With a simple and linear cut, with a braided closure behind the neck, her look is truly sparkling thanks to the sequin-studded outfit. It is completed by a long tulle train – matching the dress (sometimes the latter, depending on the light, is more light blue or lilac in color) – finally two feathered sleeves that give greater movement and volume to the outfit. She concludes with an equally easy but effective make-up: a nude lipstick with a ‘glossed’ finish and an intense look. Vote? 7 1/2

2. America Ferrera

The Barbiecore trend shows no signs of abating and the former Ugly Betty is its emblem being the co-star of the film of the same name – among other things they remembered her monologue recited by the same during the scenes directed by Greta Gerwig. At the 2024 Oscars she showed off an outfit by Atelier Versace, juxtaposed in Barbie pink, also in this case studded with bright sequins thus giving a metallic finish. Sensual and sensational, someone however expressed slight dissent, perhaps preferring her in black so that it showed harmony with her natural colours. In any case, overall, the rating is good or 7.

3. Ariana Grande

Among the presenters of the 2024 Oscars, Glinda from the film Wicked did not go unnoticed for her spectacular dress by Giambattista Valli. Ethereal and gracefully soft, her look is in shades of light pink characterized by a draped and strapless outfit with a cloud-shaped skirt over. Some highlights could not be missing such as the set made up of Tiffany & Co necklaces and earrings while for the make-up something simple, ‘doll effect’, but a pair of false eyelashes make the look more magnetic. Maybe original or maybe simply too much, at least in the opinion of some, we want to reward creativity, rating 8.

4. Emma Stone at the 2024 Oscars

Another dress designed by Louis Vuitton for Emma Stone, this time, triumphant for the victory as Best Leading Actress in Poor Creatures! With its aqua green color (or mint green, according to the opinion of some), it is a ‘structured’ dress that plays on volumes. Made up of a rigid bodice, it opens at the bottom and falls wide onto the mermaid skirt. The beauty aspect of her look is particularly striking as she chose fresh make-up to enhance her beautiful face. Three-dimensionality to the look, with a light shade on the eyes and mascara, color on the cheeks, finally a vibrant rosy touch on the lips. Rating 7 1/2.

5. Margot Robbie

Very elegant in black at the 2024 Oscars, Barbie shows off a Versace outfit studded with sequins and a rounded neckline. The detail that catches her eye concerns precisely the draping which gives movement to her look. To complete the ensemble, a ‘bronze effect’ nude make-up as well as a cheeky and slightly rumpled hairstyle. Among the queens of the red carpet for the event dedicated to the 2024 Oscars, Margot doesn’t miss a beat, proving to be one of her most anticipated protagonists. In this regard, therefore, she could not have chosen a better dress, winning the hearts of those present and the public. Score 8 1/2.

6. Carey Mulligan

A diva of the 1950s, the splendid Carey Mulligan showed up at the 2024 Oscars with a black dress, designed by Balenciaga, whose detail caught the attention of many: the white tulle train similar to an overturned floral chalice . To complete, classic long gloves. To underline the vintage style, beauty also contributed in this sense, especially the hairstyle: in fact, we opted for a rounded, extra short bob, as well as a nude-pink make-up, natural effect, so that it enhanced the beauty of the actress herself. Just a touch of definition to the eyebrows, for a more ‘structured’ look. Rating 7 1/2.

7. Anya Taylor-Joy agli Oscar 2024

A true princess, or rather ‘little mermaid’, the former Chess Queen dominated the scenes thanks to her Dior Haute Couture dress. Even before Barbie, the ‘mermaid’ style won the hearts of celebrities and the public, making it timeless. In this case, the outfit is strapless and composed of a bodice and a skirt studded with micro crystals and sequins – moreover the latter is characterized by marine applications as the shape appears similar to scales. Even at this juncture it was decided to embrace the ‘nude’ make-up trend by opting for an impeccable, luminous and rosy base, intensifying the eyes with extra eyelashes. Rating 8.

8. Charlize Theron

Bright and reflective dress, signed Dior Haute Couture, for the beautiful Charlize. In fact, with every step she took on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars, it was impossible not to notice the fluidity and sinuous fit of the outfit. With pearly reflections, the detail of the straps made the outfit even more elegant. The predominant precious jewels, including the long pendants, the choker and the necklace, all studded with diamonds. Also in this case we preferred to play it safe, i.e. make-up with pink and natural tones. Finally, a very tight chignon that completed the look. Among the most acclaimed stars, the rating can only be high, 8.

9. Jennifer Lawrence

Another Dior at the 2024 Oscars, this time for the extraordinary Mystique. A different dress from those mentioned so far as the white polka dots on a black background are striking. A classic model, strapless, whose skirt falls softly to the feet. Finally, the matching stole which gives the outfit a chic touch. To complete, jewels designed by Swarovski as wonderful points of light. Now everything is focused on naturalness, as previously mentioned, so, even in this situation, a rosy make-up made even more evident by an intense eyeliner, the latter protagonist of the evening. He icing on the cake with a wavy hairstyle with side parting. Rating 8.

10. Zendaya

We would like to end this long fashion overview, dedicated to the 2024 Oscars, with the star of Dune-Part Two. For the red carpet she showed off a one-shoulder Giorgio Armani Privé dress, characterized by an antique pink skirt on which a print with palm trees in anthracite shades was reproduced, illuminated by micro crystals. Part of the bodice also features these latest dark shades. Finally, the look was completed with a wavy bob from the tips up and ‘feline’ make-up, rendered by the extraordinary definition of the eyeliner, for a ‘cat-like’ look. The detail worth 10 and praise? The drop earrings, matching the dress, by Bulgari.

And which one did you like the most? Vote for your favorite!