During the weekly lecture for my master’s program, we talked with all the foreign students and the professor. The floor was given to the only Dutch girl in the class. In English, she spoke about the role of the European Union in the war in Ukraine. The class filled with foreigners began to laugh loudly. She spoke with complete confidence about European onions.

Readers are the authors of this column. Ije is a personal experience or anecdote, in a maximum of 120 words. Send via [email protected]

Share Write to the editor