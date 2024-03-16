Two subjects were arrested in the city of Maturín, Monagas state, initially for publishing very serious threats inciting the murder, the assassination of the citizen head of state Nicolás Maduro Moros, Saab said in a statement to the press.

“The preliminary investigations that we have carried out reveal that, behind these public and notorious threats, because they were made via telephone and networks, there is evidence of a new conspiracy,” he continued.

The two detainees, identified as Whilfer Piña, leader of the opposition party La Causa R, and National Guard sergeant Renzo Flores, will be charged before a terrorism court for the crimes of “conspiracy, association and attempted assassination” after planning the attack on Maduro for “a year ago.” The threats against the president were made public in a WhatsApp status by Piña, according to Saab.

Live: news in Venezuela today, March 16

Why don’t I receive bonuses from the Homeland?

These are some of the tips that the Patria System provides so that you can receive the benefits:

– Avoid registering your phone number with different users of the platform.

– Verify that your bank account number is the same as the one registered in the system.

– Do not transfer funds or subsidized gasoline to people who are not included as part of your family unit.

– Regularly update your personal data to prevent the platform from thinking that you are inactive.

When do they pay the first special bonus for March 2024?

As of the date of publication of this note, the payment day for the first special bonus in March 2024 has not yet been announced. However, the latest payments for this same concept may be a reference:

– August 2023: Friday the 11th

– September 2023: Monday the 11th

– October 2023: Tuesday 3

– November 2023: Tuesday 14

– December 2023: Tuesday 12

– January 2024: Saturday 6

– February 2024: Monday 12

– March 2024: to be confirmed.

Price of the BCV dollar yesterday, March 15, 2024, in Venezuela

The BCV dollar was quoted at 36.27 bolivars. The rate represents a weighted average derived from the daily operations of active trading desks at participating banking institutions.

Foto: Twitter / @BCV_ORG_VE

“Whilfer in his WhatsApp status published the following threat: “In Maturín it will be the death of Maduro,” said Saab, showing screenshots of the message and the conversations that Piña had with Flores about the alleged plan.

The prosecutor assured that the detainees were seeking, together with “former colleagues from the Military Academy” of Flores, to recruit 50 soldiers “to take a tank and the weapons park of a military compound to carry out an insane attempt at a coup d’état.”

Cause R rejected Piña’s arrest, which it described as “kidnapping.”

So far this year, nearly forty people have been arrested for five alleged conspiratorial acts against Maduro between 2023 and early 2024. Among them, human rights activist Rocío San Miguel and four campaign directors of the opposition María Corina Machado, who aspires to face the president in the presidential elections.

Allegations of assassination are common in Chavismo.

DolarToday today, March 16: price of the dollar

The DolarToday portal establishes a price of Bs. 38.15 per dollar today, March 16. As they point out, this is given according to “the average value of private operations in the city of Caracas, while the value of Cúcuta is determined based on the supply/demand of Bolívares in that city.”

DolarToday, March 16: price of the dollar in Venezuela. Photo: DolarToday

What was the ‘Caracazo’ in Venezuela?

On February 27, 1989, in Venezuela, a set of events known as the ‘Caracazo’ occurred. This term refers to a series of protests, riots and looting that began in the capital, Caracas, and spread to other cities in the country. These events marked one of the most significant social and political crises in the contemporary history of Venezuela.

The immediate trigger of the ‘Caracazo’ was the announcement of a package of economic measures imposed by the government of then-president Carlos Andrés Pérez, in response to the conditions established by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to grant financing to the country. Among the most controversial measures were the liberalization of fuel prices, which resulted in an immediate and significant increase in transportation costs, and the liberalization of prices for basic goods and services, which led to a widespread increase in prices.

What are the Homeland Bonds?

The Venezuelan government continues its Homeland Bonds program, intended to support various sectors of the population in the face of the economic situation. In September 2023, four types of bonuses were delivered:

Bonus against the Economic War for public employees: 945 bolivars. Bonus against the Economic War for public sector retirees: 1,545 bolivars. Chamba Juvenil Bonus: 168.80 bolivars. Somos Venezuela Bonus: 168.80 bolivars. These bonuses represent direct aid to Venezuelans, although the government has not yet announced specific dates for the delivery of the next subsidies.

With information from AFP.