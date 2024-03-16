In the fashion industry, innovation is constant and leads to the appearance of new items, which can be well received or, in some cases, provoke various reactions. This was the case with the recent launch of a bracelet by Balenciaga, characterized by its design inspired by industrial adhesive tape. At first glance, this accessory could be confused with an object available in bookstores. However, the distinctive detail that raises its value and makes it an object of desire is the inscription of the name of the well-known brand in its design, which justifies its high price.

What is the new Balenciaga bracelet like?

Balenciaga’s recent creation features a bracelet that closely imitates the appearance of a classic roll of duct tape, an item commonly found in hardware stores or similar establishments.

How much does the Balenciaga ribbon bracelet cost?

This accessory belonging to the latest collection has been launched on the market with a price of 3,000 euros, a figure that is above the cost of another Balenciaga bracelet, part of the summer collection, which has a price of 1,860.59 euros . The price difference highlights the value assigned to the brand’s new features and exclusivity.

What did users say on social networks?

Considering the price and the uniqueness of the product, Balenciaga’s latest release is generating a wide variety of reactions on social media.

“(…) The Balenciaga brand launched a bracelet, which is a roll of adhesive tape, costs a fortune and was sold out in jewelry stores. Here the problem is not the company, but those who purchase the product,” said a user through social networks.

Netizens criticized through X/before Twitter. Photo: X

However, some people have chosen to see the positive side of the situation, expressing their sense of humor through joking comments about this new product from Balenciaga.

“I also have my Balenciaga,” said a user on social networks, who accompanied his comment with an image in which he wore one of the common industrial tapes, available in any hardware store, on his wrist.

Some users took the sale of this Balenciaga item with humor. Photo: X

What did Balenciaga say after controversial advertising that advocated child pornography?

The popular fashion house Balenciaga, once again, finds itself in the eye of the storm after showing the photographs of a new campaign. These images generated the indignation of thousands of users on social networks such as Twitter, because they would make an apology for child pornography.

The luxury brand showed various images as part of its Spring 23 campaign. However, these photos were not well received by the public, since they had a set that had objects related to bondage. That is to say, it was a photo session of girls and boys wearing stuffed animals with zip ties and sadomasochistic leashes.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our Christmas campaign may have caused. Our bear backpacks should not have been shown around children. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms,” they mentioned on their Instagram account.