Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the latest proposal for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposed by the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

Instead, he approved the Israeli military’s plan to launch an operation in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza, according to Israeli media on Friday (15/3/2024).

“The IDF (Israeli army) is preparing for the operation and evacuating the (civilian) population,” Netanyahu’s office was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel.

Earlier, Hamas announced on social media that it had conveyed its vision of a prisoner exchange with Israel to Qatari and Egyptian mediators and was considering a ceasefire agreement that would involve the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

According to Reuters, which has seen the proposal, Palestinian groups are proposing the release of Israeli women, including female soldiers, children, the elderly and sick hostages, in exchange for Israel freeing between 700 and 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Once the prisoner exchange was complete, Hamas said it was ready to negotiate a permanent ceasefire date.

But Tel Aviv rejected the proposal and accused Hamas of making “unrealistic demands.”

On Thursday, Netanyahu also reiterated Israel’s determination to complete its mission to “eliminate” Hamas.

Israel’s decision to resume ground attacks on Rafah came after repeated warnings from the international community, including the United States (US) and Egypt, not to enter the city where around 1.5 million Palestinian refugees have taken refuge.