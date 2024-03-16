loading…

Israeli police officers set up barricades to block roads to keep out demonstrators protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government and demanding his resignation and early elections in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 09

GAZA – Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu was causing Tel Aviv to lose its best supporters in the United States (US) “one by one”.

According to an Anadolu news agency report, this came after US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Israel to hold new elections, saying he believed Netanyahu had “lost his way” and was an obstacle to peace in the region.

“Netanyahu’s coalition no longer fits Israel’s needs after October 7. “The world has changed radically since then, and the Israeli people today are hampered by a vision of a government stuck in the past,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Responding to Schumer’s remarks, Lapid said the call by senior US politicians and longtime supporters of Israel for a general election to replace Netanyahu was “proof that one by one (the prime ministers) are losing Israel’s biggest supporters in the US.”

“What’s worse, he did it on purpose. Netanyahu is causing significant damage to national efforts to win the war and maintain Israel’s security,” Lapid said.

US pressure on Israel is increasing to reduce civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip and increase the amount of humanitarian aid entering the besieged enclave.

More than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, and more than 73,000 people have been injured amid mass destruction and shortages of basic necessities in Israel’s onslaught since October last year.

