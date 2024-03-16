Nearly one in three young children in northern Gaza is seriously malnourished

Nearly one in three children under two years of age in the northern Gaza Strip suffers from “severe malnutrition,” the UN aid agency UNICEF said on Friday. In January, the figure was still around 16 percent. At least 23 children in northern Gaza have died from malnutrition or dehydration in recent weeks.

UNRWA, the UN aid agency for Palestine refugees, estimates that about a quarter of a million people currently remain in the northern Gaza Strip. Some 1.9 million Gazans have fled Israeli violence, mostly to the south. And there, hunger is starting to become noticeable, Meini Nicolai, director of Doctors Without Borders, told the NRC this week.

In Rafah, on the border with Egypt, about 10 percent of children under two years of age suffered from acute malnutrition at the end of February, double the number in the previous month, according to UNICEF. More than 4 percent suffered from severe malnutrition, a fourfold increase.

Catherine Russell, executive director of UNICEF, said in a statement: “This catastrophic crisis of child malnutrition in the Gaza Strip has unfolded with shocking speed, especially since much-needed assistance was available just a few kilometers away.”

A Palestinian refugee child in Rafah earlier this week. Photo Mohammed Abed/AFP

