Bore and stroke are always the same: 84×77 mm, for 853 cc. As we have already said, 80 HP are declared at 7,250 rpm. Max torque 83 Nm at 5,100 rpm (previously it was 82 at 5,000). The exhaust meets the Euro 5 + regulation. Again there are also sensors to avoid detonations when the timing varies.

But how does the engine run? The ideal would have been to be able to have a 2023 and a 2019 version to make a direct comparison. Furthermore, we tested the new V85 TT the day after driving the Stelvio, which is clearly better at low speeds. We remember how the first series was rather weak at low revs, while the following one was fine. This has the same bass push as the ’23, but then extends more. The sensation, when riding it, is that of a very well tuned engine, with an immediate response at the very first touch of gas, without obnoxious on-offs and a nice full progression, accompanied by the typical sound that has made Mandello’s twin-cylinder machines unmistakable. While the Stelvio has a more universal personality and is reminiscent of the Aprilia V2s, this is Moto Guzzi through and through, so it may appeal very much, but not to everyone. For example, the lateral shaking, as always well marked, can be liked or not, depending on the person. There are those who confuse them with vibrations and are amazed at how intense they are, but they are pulsations, not vibrations. After all, in Mandello they say it: this is the iconic bike in our maxienduro range. Compared to engines with similar cubic capacity (BMW F 850 ​​GS and F 900 GS, KTM 800 and 900, Ducati Desert Guzzi is not a lover of high revs and, as we were saying, at low and medium speeds this bike has plenty of personality. Unfortunately, the gearbox remains with too long a stroke, which is especially noticeable when climbing, especially after trying the new one on the Stelvio. However, with this… and with the Aprilia Tuareg there is a lever which is thin and hard to operate, so if you wear civilian shoes you feel discomfort in the upper part of the foot. Instead, the hard clutch levers, caused by tendinitis, of the old Mandell models are a distant memory.